Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, has expressed his excitement about fighting boxing legend Mike Tyson. In a chat with his friend and fellow internet star Adin Ross, Paul revealed his thoughts on the upcoming match in July.

Paul outlined how he was still in a state of shock regarding having managed to secure a fight against such a living legend, despite the outpouring of concern and warning regarding Tyson’s attempt to fight again while approaching 60-years-old.

Paul told Ross: ” can’t believe it. It’s like surreal to me. Even when you say that sentence, I’m still like trying to process and comprehend it. When we faced off for the first time, I like, just, afterwards, I started laughing.

“I was just like, stepped away and I was just like, ‘Bro, what the f*** is going on?”

However, not everyone shares Paul’s enthusiasm for the fight. Stephen Hughes, a senior lecturer in medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, has highlighted some potential risks that 57 year old Tyson could face during the bout.

Hughes particularly emphasised the danger of repeated blows to the head, especially given Tyson’s age, which could be fatal under certain conditions.