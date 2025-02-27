



Jake Paul has delivered a scathing retort to Floyd Mayweather following the boxing icon’s remarks concerning Paul’s bout with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. Paul and Tyson squared off in the ring last November, and although Paul couldn’t secure a knockout against the 58-year-old legend, he triumphed with a unanimous decision in Texas. Not long after the match, various combat sports personalities weighed in on the polarising event. On an episode of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mayweather was prompted for his opinions on the Paul-Tyson clash, to which he admitted: “I don’t really know where to go with this subject because if I say something, I’m going to get backlash.”

Mayweather then touched upon the differences in viewership between his fights and those on free platforms. “Well, basically, when you’re watching boxing for free, you can have millions and millions and millions, hundreds of millions views, but when you’re watching Floyd Mayweather, you have to pay. I did pay-per-view numbers. Check the numbers.” The former world champion didn’t stop there; he sharply criticised Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, adding: “Well, me and Logan, we done an exhibition and that’s why he moved to WWE because he wanted to hold me the whole night. He wanted to hold on, he wanted to wrestle I think WWE is good for Logan.” Jimmy Fallon raised the prospect of a showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul’s sibling, Logan, with Mayweather confidently replying: “Easy. Too easy. At 48, too easy. Mayweather’s dismissive remarks quickly spread like wildfire across social media platforms, prompting a sharp retort from ‘The Problem Child’. Clearly irked, 28 year old Jake Paul didn’t shy away from trash-talking the renowned pugilist. On X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Paul fired back: “You bum. Deji gave you a black eye in an event that had 4,000 people in it. Deji hahahah. I would knock you out in 2 rounds and you can’t sniff Mike Tyson’s toe.” Adding fuel to the fiery exchange, BAVAFA Sports, the sports, media, and talent advisory and investment entity developed by Paul’s business ally Nakisa Bidarian, also weighed in. In support of his partner, Paul shared a statement from BAVAFA Sports’ official X account: “Floyd, Turki and KSI- another day, another example of how Jake Paul is boxing’s biggest brand.”

The jibe aimed at KSI came shortly after discussions about a potential match in the US for the YouTuber-turned-prizefighter this year took place between KSI and Saudi boxing tycoon Turki Alalshikh. In addition to negotiating fight deals, Alalshikh has joined forces with KSI to promote the release of the new Japanese fighting game, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Both KSI and Alalshikh have been engaging with fans, offering them the opportunity to play the game against the British internet celebrity. Nonetheless, promoting the game wasn’t the sole item on their agenda during their recent sit-down.”At the same time I challenge him to fight someone in America,” Alalshikh declared. “We will discuss, me and him, about future opponents. But real fighters. Real boxers. Not 60 years old.” KSI responded: “Nah, I don’t. There is only one person who does that,” before Alalshikh added: “There is a famous guy in England who is 79 years old and he is famous in boxing. I could talk with him, I have a great relationship with him, if anyone wants to use him. ” His Excellency then hinted that KSI’s potential bout in America might be on the Ring Magazine card he has scheduled for San Francisco’s Alcatraz Prison later this year. “I am talking with him now and surprising him as well at the same time about doing something at Alcatraz jail in San Francisco in the future,” he continued. To which, KSI replied: “Yeah, I am very excited to see what happens. We have got some big things happening.





