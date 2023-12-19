



Taking to X, the 26-year-old voiced his happiness at being given a chance to play a pivotal role for his nation’s boxing team in the French capital next summer. “I’m honored to partner with USA Boxing as the 2024 Paris Olympics approach,” Paul wrote. “I’ll be training with the Olympic squad in Colorado Springs this winter and accompanying them to Paris this July to amplify our country’s best amateur boxers. My commitment to boxing is much more than my in-ring accomplishments. I am determined to make my impact outside the ring bigger than anything I do within it. I believe the United States has the best boxers. Let’s put it to the test. “Anyone who works hard enough to fight for their country in the most iconic contest has my support. Team USA let’s go!!! See y’all in Paris.” Paul has contested nine fights in his professional boxing career so far and emerged victorious in eight of them.

His only defeat came against arch-rival Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia this past February, where the former Love Island star was declared the winner via split decision. Paul last competed on Friday at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, where he made short work of veteran boxer Andre August by securing a first-round knockout. Paul’s role in his country’s boxing Olympic team is to help promote the sport and bring it to the forefront of the Games. He will travel to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado before accompanying the team to Paris to raise awareness and grow the team’s popularity. “It has always been my goal to shine a spotlight not just on boxing as a sport, but on the people who work so hard to be the best within it,” Paul said in a statement. “The mindset of pursuing greatness is one I both see and personally share with Mo McCane, Joshua Edwards, and the rest of Team USA’s boxing talent.

“The Olympics are the greatest stage in the world, and I’m honored to help bring awareness to USA Boxing and mentor these young, inspiring athletes as they fight for gold. Anyone who works hard enough to receive the honor to represent Team USA at the Olympics deserves a platform, so I’m looking forward to getting down to business in Colorado Springs with Coach [Billy] Walsh and the rest of Team USA.” Amateur fighters Joshua Edwards and Morelle McCane, who will represent the US at this year’s Olympics, attended Paul’s dominant victory over August on Friday. Paul’s groundbreaking partnership with USA Boxing is a stepping stone in his mission to uplift the sport and its future champions. Mike McAtee, the executive director of USA Boxing added: “Within just three years of becoming a professional boxer, Jake Paul has become a standout inspiration to younger generations and has emerged as one of the most exciting, influential figures in boxing history. Jake’s mentorship will be a vital resource to the young athletes on Team USA to ensure they capitalize on building brand IP as they get the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage in the world at the most iconic contest in history: the Olympics.”









