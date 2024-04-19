Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Jake Paul has already set his sights on his next fight following his bout with Mike Tyson. He has extended a $10million (£8m) cage fight offer to Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.
Paul is set to face boxing legend ‘Iron Mike’ on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, which can hold 80,000 spectators. The rules of the fight are yet to be finalised, and despite Tyson, aged 57, acknowledging that the bout will likely be classified as an exhibition, both fighters are keen for it to count towards their professional records.
Since signing with MMA promotion PFL last year, Paul has been hinting at a cage fight. After defeating Diaz in a boxing match last August, the 27-year-old made a $10million offer for a rematch in the cage.
“I’m being so serious when I say I want to fight them in MMA, either Masvidal or Diaz in the PFL,” Paul declared on his BS podcast. “$10million offer for either one of those guys. Masvidal will literally hide behind the fact of ‘You can’t even box, what the f*** are you going to do coming over to MMA. I’m from Miami, Florida bro, don’t disrespect me.’
“Birdbrains, that’s what they hide behind. Same with Paddy [Pimblett] and Sean Strickland, all of them. They hide behind these crazy things and none of them have shown up to the table to talk any business about things happening in a real fight or spar, whatever it is. It’s f***ed up man.”
Former ‘BMF’ title holder, Masvidal, although still contracted with the UFC, confirmed his retirement from MMA following his defeat to Gilbert Burns last year. In a surprising return to boxing after nearly 20 years, he’s set to fight Diaz on June 1.
During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Masvidal aimed biting remarks at Paul and dismissed any potential bout between them, as according to him, UFC won’t permit it.
“I’ll address this little coward right now because I know he’s watching this s***,” said Masvidal bluntly. “Listen Jake, the UFC doesn’t like your b**** a**. They said ‘We’re not going to let you make money with this guy,’ because at the end of the day, we’re partners. Me and Nate, we’re going to make money right now.”