



Boxing icon Larry Holmes has given Jake Paul a stark warning ahead of his controversial fight against Mike Tyson. The pair are set to lock horns on November 15 and Holmes has advised Paul to dart away from Tyson in the ring. The fight was originally scheduled for July but was pushed back until next month due to ‘Iron Mike’ suffering health issues. Tyson, 58, insists he is back fighting fit and will be ready to face Paul in his first professional bout since 2005. The showcase event is being held at the AT&T Stadium, and 90,000 fans are expected to attend. The fight will also be broadcast live on Netflix. It is a remarkable rise for YouTube star Paul, 27, who boasts a 10-1 boxing record, including notable wins over former UFC stars. Despite the 31-year age gap, boxing great Holmes is confident that heavyweight great Tyson will prove to be a step up in class and on Paul’s other opponents and is adamant that his only route to victory will involve using his speed advantage.

“If Jake moves like Larry Holmes did, around in circles, ducking punches then he might be able to survive,” Holmes told OLBG. “But if he doesn’t move around, duck Mike’s punches, he’s not going to make it. “He has to bang that jab out. Block what he throws and throw back. If he doesn’t fight Mike Tyson smartly, using movement and jabs, he won’t win. If tries to trade punches he’s not going to win. “The only way he wins the battle is if he runs,” Holmes added. “If he doesn’t use his jab and movement, it’s goodnight, Irene. He’s in trouble if he does not use his jab. You have to beat Tyson to the punch, use the jab, and be first. When the bell rings, Tyson’s going to run at him, and he’ll have to stop Mike with a strong right hand and left hook.”

After tempting the former world champion out of retirement, Tyson inflicted the first knockout defeat of Holmes’ career in 1988. Their fight was halted in the fourth after ‘Iron Mike’ knocked down Holmes three times in the same round. There is no suggestion that Tyson still possesses the same devastating power. However, Tyson’s boxing knowledge and residual knockout threat mean that Paul may need to make a strong start to avoid a worrying outcome. “If he doesn’t get Mike’s respect early, Mike is going to run over him, believe me,” Holmes said. “He has to hit Mike hard right off the bat otherwise it’s goodnight, Irene. If he can do that, he’s got it made, but Mike is going to do that too, so it’s going to come down to who hits first.”





