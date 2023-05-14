Jake Paul fumes at KSI’s win after controversial elbow as he calls for ‘disqualification’ | Boxing | Sport

Jake Paul pleaded for KSI to be disqualified after he knocked out Joe Fournier with an accidental elbow. KSI defeated businessman and former boxer Fournier in the second round of their bout at Wembley Arena on Saturday night.

The YouTuber caught Fournier with his elbow as he attempted a right hook. The 29-year-old denied that it was his elbow that knocked out his opponent in his post-fight interview but replays show he made contact.

Long-term rival Jake Paul called for KSI to be disqualified or for the fight to be ruled no contest. The fellow internet sensation, who was beaten by Tommy Fury in February, aired his frustration on Twitter.

“I respect boxing too much to respect what that was,” Paul raged, alongside a video of the incident. “If that was indeed a real boxing match it will be ruled a no contest or disqualification.”