“I’ve always said my goal is to become a world champion. I beat a pro boxer in December in the first round, someone who’s been boxing their entire life, and what did I do next? I went straight back to camp to get ready to face my next opponent, a professional boxer who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do,” said Jake Paul.

“It’s a new year, it’s an even better me, and I’m facing an even more experienced, seasoned boxer on Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano. I’m fighting for experience, not for the money, and to show my love for this beautiful island I’ll be donating my entire fight purse from this event to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico.”

Paul has received some hate online like most ‘Influencer boxers’ from legacy fans of the sport, but he did ease some criticism when signing Serrano and also standing up to rival promoters over how little some athletes are paid. Paul even had beef with Dana White over pay in the UFC, an issue that saw Francis Ngannou leave the company and venture into boxing.