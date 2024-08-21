



Michael Bisping has exposed Jake Paul by shining a light on the American admitting that 58-year-old Mike Tyson is “not that guy anymore” ahead of their blockbuster fight. The seasoned 45-year-old former UFC middleweight champion dissected ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron’ Mike’s pre-fight press conference on his YouTube channel ahead of the anticipated clash in Arlington, Texas this November. Their initial July bout was postponed due to Tyson’s medical issues; instead, Paul, aged 27, claimed a sixth-round TKO victory against Bare Knuckle FC’s Mike Perry. Now cleared, Tyson agreed to the November 15 showdown with Paul, set to be streamed live on Netflix in a groundbreaking event. With an extraordinary professional record of 10-1 since debuting in 2020, including wins over UFC veterans like Anderson Silva and Ben Askren, Paul heads into the fight amidst much fanfare. Meanwhile, Tyson steps back into competitive boxing for the first time since 2005.

Bisping has dismissed the buzz surrounding the upcoming fight, labeling it a “joke”. Reviewing the presser, he said: “We know the fight is a joke, let’s be honest. Let’s see if the press conference delivers – see if it can get us any more excited for this absolute s***show. This farce of a fight. I’m not very convinced it will.” At the New York press conference, Paul received a hostile reception, responding to boos with: “Hey New York, you’re just like Mike Tyson – you were good 20 years ago. F*** you New York,” while making an obscene gesture, reports the Mirror. But this fuelled Bisping to point out a huge error. He added: “First of all, trash talk is terrible. All he can do is resort to going ‘F*** you New York, f*** you New York… you’re what Mike Tyson was, good 20 years ago’. Jake, I hate to point out the obvious, that makes you look pathetic. You just admitted that you’re going up against an old man – who is a legend of course, but he’s not that guy anymore.”

Elsewhere, Bisping continued to express his disdain for Paul, saying: “I mean come on, Jake Paul’s a total… he’s just a toolbag. I’m not gonna lower myself and swear. I mean look at him there. It’s nice to see that he’s finally getting booed and he’s getting the kind of response that he deserves. “Of course, Mike Tyson, New York, that’s kind of his stomping ground. He was raised in Brooklyn so he’s going to have a lot of people there, but he’s a worldwide legend – and so is Jake Paul, but look at that. Finally, for once an educated crowd.” Bisping then went on to accuse Paul of handpicking opponents who are either long past their fighting best, aged, or significantly smaller than him. During the conference, Paul said: “Every time these fighters sit across from me and it’s YouTuber, it’s Disney Channel, all that s***. And then you end up on the f***ing canvas. You’ll see, it’s going to be no different here I promise you that.”

And Bisping was quick to point out the lopsided nature of Pauls fights, replying: “Well that is true. It’s because you pick these opponents that are – in this case – 58 or they’re way past their sell-by date, or they’re smaller than you. Fighting is about challenging yourself.” Notably, Anderson Silva was 47 when he faced off with Paul in 2022, while Diaz was then 38, Askren was 36 and recovering from hip replacement surgery, and Woodley was also 39. Paul has experienced only one defeat in his professional boxing tenure, having been narrowly outpointed by Tommy Fury – the younger brother of heavyweight titan Tyson Fury – in February of last year; Fury utilised his youth and significant reach advantage to clinch a victory over his opponent via a split decision.





