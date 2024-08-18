



Controversial YouTube star Jake Paul has claimed he will pocket a staggering $40 million (£31m) from his upcoming bout with boxing legend Mike Tyson, later this year.

The anticipated match between Paul and Tyson was initially planned for last month but had to be postponed due to Tyson’s health issues. Nevertheless, these fierce competitors are set to square off on November 15, with Tyson, despite being 30 years older and out of the ring for four years, confident of delivering a knockout blow to his much younger opponent. At a fiery New York press conference Sunday night, the pair exchanged heated words and scuffled during their face-to-face confrontation. Earlier, Paul had let slip about his massive expected earnings from facing the former undisputed heavyweight world champion. When asked if the fight with Tyson was meant to lend credibility to his boxing career, Paul responded: “I didn’t bring him to do s***; I’m here to make $40million and knock out a legend I don’t give a f*** about anything else, he’s the one who wanted it to be a pro fight and he’s going to get his ass knocked out for real”.

He boasted further, expressing confidence in his fighting abilities, “You’re going to see on his record; Jake Paul KOs Mike Tyson; I’m not here to do s*** except make a bag. Every time fighters sit across from me and it’s ‘YouTuber this and Disney kid that’ and they end up on the canvas… this is going to be no different. I brought this deal to this old ass motherf***er, we signed the contract with Netflix and we brought him the deal. You’re welcome my son.” Paul launched a scathing attack on both Tyson and the New York crowd, who booed him throughout the event. He said: “Hey New York, shut the f*** up New York. Boo yourselves New York. Hey New York you’re just like Mike Tyson, you were good 20 years ago. F*** you New York, f*** you. Dumbass Democratic city.” Regarding his opponent’s decision to postpone the fight, Paul added: “You had to go on your little menopause break and postpone the fight. What about that dog? I was ready before and you needed a little break. “Does your tummy hurt still?” To which Tyson simply responded: “I feel a lot better now.”





