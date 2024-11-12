Social media sensation and fighter Jake Paul has divulged that “key performance indicators” could unlock certain cash bonuses in the upcoming brawl with heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.
The two are scheduled to lock horns on Friday, November 15, at the sprawling AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, before a roaring crowd of 80,000 spectators. The initial showdown was slated for July but had to be postponed when Tyson experienced a health setback due to an ulcer during a flight.
Paul earlier this year crowed over his expected windfall from the bout, claiming a colossal $40million (£31m) prize. Challenged at a media event on whether he enticed ‘Iron Mike’ back into the ring to lend credence to his own boxing venture, Paul retorted: “I didn’t bring him to do s***; I’m here to make $40million and knock out a legend I don’t give a f*** about anything else, he’s the one who wanted it to be a pro fight and he’s going to get his a** knocked out for real.
“You’re going to see on his record; Jake Paul KOs Mike Tyson; I’m not here to do s*** except make a bag. Every time fighters sit across from me and it’s ‘YouTuber this and Disney kid that’ and they end up on the canvas… this is going to be no different. I brought this deal to this old ass motherf***er, we signed the contract with Netflix and we brought him the deal. You’re welcome my son.”
In a candid chat with SPORTbible, Tyson disclosed that he doesn’t expect to rake in a staggering sum from the upcoming bout. “This fight is not going to change my life financially,” he admitted.
“If I did it for free, it’s not going to change my life. My wife is constantly telling me, you do not need to do this fight. This is what I want to do, this is me. I’m seeking my glory.”
On the flip side, Paul, known as ‘The Problem Child’, offered an alternate view on the financial stakes of the match. He divulged that his contract includes “bonuses” that could inflate both his and Tyson’s take-home pay.
“There are definitely certain guaranteed figures and other certain built-in bonuses and stuff on top of sales key performance indicators that trigger certain things,” he explained. “This is definitely my biggest payday, of all the fights for sure. It is definitely a healthy payday.”
Tyson, ahead of the much-anticipated clash, has stated that monetary gain isn’t his driving force in facing off against Paul. Now more accustomed to earnings from his cannabis ventures than from the ring, ‘Iron Mike’ is seemingly more enticed by the challenge and risk presented by engaging with Paul in his boxing comeback.
“I could be waiting on a check every day from cannabis,” he remarked back in September while providing commentary at a Cage Wars MMA event.
“That’s bulls*** for me. I’m a man; I want to go out there and I want to expose myself to risk. Sometimes I want to see who I really am. I want to see what I’m really made out of. I want to perform in front of the world. To me, that’s all I ever knew how to do since I was 14. This fight is not going to change my life financially enough. This is just what I want to do.”
