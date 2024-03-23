



Jake Paul is getting ready for a huge fight with boxing legend Mike Tyson, but he’s already thinking about his next challenge. He wants to take on Ryan Garcia, the former WBC lightweight champion, in an ambitious next fight.

Paul, who became famous on YouTube and has been shaking up the boxing world, will face Tyson in April at the AT&T Stadium. The big fight will be shown live on Netflix on July 20. On his podcast, “BS with Jake Paul,” he talked about fighting Garcia, who has publicly called him out. And he talked up the prospect of fighting the former world champion in his next fight after taking on Tyson. “I think it could happen,” Paul said. “As an exhibition probably. I think he thinks he would win and I would love to just deflate his little 130lbs. Maybe Netflix part two.”

Jake didn’t hold back when talking about Garcia’s boxing skills. He said: “His footwork sucks. The more I learn about this sport, he’s fast and quick and has been doing it his whole life. But his feet are terrible. Flat-footed, stuck-a** fighter.” Ryan Garcia has a fight coming up too. He’s going to fight Devin Haney on April 20, hoping to win the WBC world super lightweight title. If Garcia doesn’t win against Haney, a match with Jake Paul might be on the cards for the 27-year-old fighter. Paul impressed in his last fight, knocking out Ryan Bourland in the first round. After winning for the ninth time as a professional, he got noticed by Garcia.

Garcia was quick to challenge Paul online after his win. He tweeted: “Okay enough, it’s on, I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING. BRING IT ON JAKE IM DEAD F****** SERIOUS F*** YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP.” Paul then answered back, telling Garcia to calm down and not act so desperate. He said, “Ryan, I love you. You know that, bro. But you’ve got to chill out,” and added, “because there’s a line and you just seem like you’re losing your mind, and acting thirsty and desperate and saying you’re a billionaire when you had one money fight.” Paul also said that if Garcia really wants to fight, he’s ready and confident he can win. He told him, “I’m just saying, just chill, bro. But if you do want to fight, that’s, to me, light work. You’ve got no footwork. And as long as you’ve been in the game, I’m a better boxer than you.”





