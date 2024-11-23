



Jake Paul has set his sights on fighting some of the sport’s established elites after beating Mike Tyson, his promotional partner has revealed. Paul won last week’s big-money fight in Texas by a unanimous decision, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer was criticised for picking a fight against the 58-year-old. However, on the back of the bout, Paul is believed to want to take his boxing career to the next level and will look to ‘test the limits of what’s possible’ in the ring. Speaking to Sky Sports, promoter Nakisa Bidarian said: “He has plenty of options. He’s going to take a few days off and then we’re going to sit down next week with him, his advisers, his coaches and determine the next steps.

“This was an opportunity to grab the world’s attention and remind them why this is such a beautiful sport. Jake played a major part in doing that in his match against Mike Tyson and strategically we positioned Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano right before them. “In terms of what’s next for Jake – whatever he wants it to be, to be honest.” Speculation has been swirling around who Paul might face off against next, with Daniel Dubois and Anthony Joshua mentioned among his potential opponents. Dubois even called the 27-year-old out after the Tyson fight, posting on social media: “Hi Jake, good business on the weekend but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world this is Daniel Dubois calling you out. Let’s get it on.”

And Bidarian revealed it’s something his client would be keen to get involved with. He continued: “Jake’s feedback to me was I want to do that fight [against Dubois]. Not now. But I want to do that fight. “To be a world champion at cruiserweight, he wants to do that. The other is to test the limits of expectations. Test the limits of what’s possible. “This event with Mike Tyson, that tested the limits of what was possible for the world to see and him fighting Anthony Joshua or Daniel Dubois is kind of the same thing.

“Jake weighed in at 227lbs but really he walks around at 215. But he’ll do it for the right environment, the right framework.” Paul earned a reported £32million for the Tyson fight, but Bidarian is keen to stress the American isn’t involving himself in the sport for the cash. When quizzed on Paul’s motive, Bidarian stated: “It isn’t about the money. He’s made lots of money from the time he was 18 years old. It’s really about disruption. “It’s really about doing things that make you say: ‘Wow, that really happened.’ That’s what excites us.”





