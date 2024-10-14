



Jake Paul candidly opened up about his foray into boxing as a lifeline after facing financial ruin following the controversy surrounding his brother’s infamous ‘suicide forest’ video. The social media sensation is gearing up for the fight of his life against heavyweight icon Mike Tyson on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, with both stars set to split a staggering $80million (£60m) prize fund. Paul boasts an impressive 10-1 boxing record, suffering his sole loss to Tommy Fury by points in 2023. His journey into the ring began in 2020, emerging from a tumultuous time marked by excessive partying and substance abuse, which was a direct fallout from the scandal involving his brother Logan.

Logan sparked global outrage in early 2018 when he uploaded a video featuring a deceased individual in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, leading to widespread condemnation. The incident not only affected Logan but also had profound repercussions for Jake, turning his world on its head. In a revealing interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Jake Paul shared the extent of the impact: “I got lumped into all my brother’s hate. It was like, ‘F*** the Pauls. F*** both of those people.’ It was bad. The suicide forest thing basically ruined my career and income. I lost probably $30million (£23m) in deals. There was one deal for retail products that fell apart. They were able to get out of it because of a morality clause.” Paul says his life spiralled and he considered taking his life. He added: “I had a plan. I mean, it’s f***ing crazy. I was going to put a bunch of gas cans in my Lamborghini and get really drunk and drive off the top of this cliff in Calabasas. It’s called Stunt Road.”

However, he defiantly stating, “I was not going to let them win. I was like, ‘I’m going to fight. This is what every social media hater wants is to wake up and see Jake Paul killed himself’.” Looking ahead to his bout with the Tyson, Paul shrugged off criticism of his reasons for fighting and declared at a press briefing, “Making history,” highlighting his ambition rather than financial gain: “This is what it’s all about for me, man. I’m a kid from Ohio.” “They’ll never give me credit. That’s the way it is. If I was walking on water, they would say it’s because I couldn’t swim. And this is to make history. The people think I’m going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy. “All the people in my comments say, ‘look at his power. He’s going to get KO’d.’This has taken a chance to fight somebody as vicious as Mike can be. You got to risk it for the biscuit. That’s the name of the game. I’m here to make history. I’m here for a challenge. I’m here to fight one of the most dangerous men in all of boxing.” For emotional support you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org , visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.





