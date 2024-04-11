



Jake Paul has contradicted Mike Tyson’s claims about the rules for their upcoming boxing match, stating that he wants it to be a professional bout. The two are set to face off in Texas this summer, despite a nearly 30-year age difference.

Tyson, who will be 58 at the time of the fight, has previously stated that the match would be an exhibition. However, Paul insists that they both want the fight to count towards their professional records as he provided an update on the exact rules they are pushing for “Mike and I want this to be a pro fight, full face shots. We’re submitting that request to the commission. It’s an all-out war,” he told FOX News. He dismissed rumours about restrictions on hitting each other and the use of large gloves. He said: “There’s been all these fake videos about not being able to hit each other, and we’ll be wearing big gloves but it’s all fake news.”

Paul, who has won nine out of his ten professional fights, with his only loss being against Tommy Fury last year, believes Tyson will be a tough opponent despite his age. “I think he’s underestimating me, I truly, truly think that,” he said. “It’s a heavyweight fight, he’s the bigger man but I’m the faster man. He’s the much stronger man but I’m fresh. He’s experienced. I’m smart but in the ring he may be smarter. It’s a really interesting match-up and people see the training videos and think he’s a beat. “But i know I have what it takes to beat him. It’s an honour to be in the ring with him but I’m confident I’ll have my hand raised. It’s going to be tough, he’s going to be getting inside but I believe i have the faster feet and faster hands and I’m going to be finding the angles.”

Paul also extended an invitation to presidential candidate Donald Trump to attend the fight in Texas. “Trump, if you’re watching this, this is an invite,” he declared. “I know you used to promote Tyson, so I’d love to have you at the fight. Vivek came to my other fight. And, of course, the silver fox, Barron Trump. So, Donny, pull up, we’ve got tickets for you.”





