



Jake Paul has strongly denied rumours about the rules of his upcoming fight with former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The boxing world was shocked when it was announced that the two would face off on July 20.

The bout will be broadcast live on Netflix from the AT&T Stadium in Texas, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. However, some details about the fight are still uncertain. Both fighters reportedly want a professional bout, and while Paul’s team insists they won’t wear headgear, a TikTok user and heavyweight boxer Derek Chisora suggested otherwise. But Paul has quickly shut down these claims in a video posted to his Instagram stories. He had strong words for anyone who believed the rumours. “Just a quick message to the people who are complaining about the rules of me versus Mike Tyson,” the 27 year old began.

“Some TikToker user made a video making up all these fake rules like me and Logan tag teaming him, us wearing headgear, all of this bull****. If you believe that you’re a f*****g idiot and you shouldn’t be allowed to vote, you shouldn’t be allowed to drive on the streets and endanger other people. “I feel for any dumb*** who believes that and I would never let my fans down in a fight like this and wearing headgear? Come on now people.” Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, made it clear when he said: “Unequivocally there is no headgear for Paul vs Tyson, haters spreading fake news but it won’t stop the 10’s of millions of views.”

The fight is causing a stir because Tyson has barely fought since he retired from boxing in 2005. His last time in the ring was in November 2020 for an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. But Tyson, who is 57, is getting ready to box again against someone 30 years younger than him. Paul has won nine out of his ten pro boxing matches. On Wednesday, Tyson showed us how fast and sharp he is by sharing a video of his first training session for the big fight. He hit the pads well while his trainer wore special gear to stay safe. With the video, Tyson wrote: “It’s day 1 … the fun has just begun.”

Tyson also mentioned in a press release how excited he is about fighting Jake Paul. He said: “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.” “It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.” Paul also shared his thoughts, saying: “He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time, the most vicious KO artist ever. But I’m younger, I’m faster and I’m going to be working my ass off to get stronger. A member of my team sent me this video that Mike’s coach put up two weeks ago and asked me if I’m sure that I want to do this. Yes, yes I do. Heavyweight.”





Source link