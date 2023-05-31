



KSI’s ‘elbow’ knockout of Joe Fournier was intentional, according to Jake Paul. And the YouTube boxing star has taken his own brother Logan to task, for being “literally the only person who doesn’t think that”.

Fournier hit the canvas in the second round of the exhibition boxing match after KSI – real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – floored the 40-year-old with what appeared to be an accidental elbow. The blow left Fournier, who has a professional fight record of 9-0, staring up at the ceiling and unable to recover before the end of the referee’s count. Straight after the fight, KSI denied that he had deliberately stopped his opponent by using his elbow, but later admitted that the result had been tarnished by the manner of his victory. And after Fournier lodged an appeal with Professional Boxing Association (PBA) the result was successfully overturned to a no-decision.

The dubious incident was a point of discussion between Jake and Logan Paul on the latter’s YouTube show Impaulsive, which boasts 4.49m subscribers. When asked about the elbow incident, Jake Paul said: “Very very valid for that to be a no contest. I mean bro, that was like clearly illegal. I’ve been boxing for however many years now, four years, sparred a gazillion times, my elbow has never touched a single person’s face. You have to legitimately go for that to make that a thing.” When brother Logan interjected to disagree, Jake said: “It was highly intentional. Honest to god, I’ll call you out for it because you’re literally the only person who doesn’t think that.” Undeterred, Logan said: “I’ll die on the hill, there’s no way that was intentional. You think he tried to elbow him in the face? That’s ridiculous.” Jake reasoned: “Meanwhile he’s [KSI] hitting you in the back of the head during your fight? He’s a dirty fighter.” Logan responded: “I wouldn’t even say that. He’s a wild fighter. He just throws.”

Paul replied: “Just because you’re a wild fighter, it’s not the sport. So in Basketball if you’re a wild defensive player and you elbow someone in the face, you’re out of there. That’s not a style, this is a ****ing sport. “It was so funny how quickly they announced straight after that KSI had won. It was like 45 seconds. It was the fastest I’ve ever seen, because they didn’t want them to turn it over in the ring. They know bro. “And even regardless, lets say it wasn’t intentional. You still get disqualified. Like, no contest.” Logan finally agreed on the final point with his brother but branded nightclub owner Fournier “lucky”, adding: “He [KSI] said that no contest was fair and by the way, it was. That’s where the proper get-out was. It was a no contest and lucky Joe Fournier, who’s still undefeated.”





