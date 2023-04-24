



Jake Paul has once again called out Conor McGregor and attempted to stoke the fires between the pair even further by claiming he is the better boxer.

‘The Problem Child’ won his first six bouts in the sport before arch-rival Tommy Fury snapped his undefeated streak in February. Now it has been confirmed he is set to return to the boxing ring on August 5 where he will clash with another UFC icon, Nate Diaz. Though he is focused on returning to winning ways against the 38-year-old, the YouTuber took to Twitter to send a savage message to the ‘Notorious One’. “I’m a better boxer than you Connor and will do what you couldn’t and knock Nate out,” Paul wrote. “After Nate let’s box as the co main event same night as Katie Taylor VS. Amanda Serrano in Dublin. But since you’re not your own boss you will hide behind Dana or just drink the rest of your life away. August 5th you will see.” JUST IN: Conor McGregor makes Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul prediction and says he ‘looks forward’ to bout

Paul is ramping up his attack on McGregor who he claimed was 'scared' to fight him in the build-up to his clash with Fury. "When I called out Conor McGregor people thought I was crazy, and now I guarantee you he won't ever box me because I could beat him and he knows that," Paul told Piers Morgan's Uncensored on Talk TV in February. "If I could beat Anderson Silva, who was bigger, stronger, faster, better striker, than a smaller guy, Conor McGregor is not going to want to fight me. But my skill has quickly caught up to be able to actually go in there and actually beat some of these guys and I think it's to a point now." Following the announcement of Paul's latest bout, McGregor told Inside Fighting that he expects his former opponent in Diaz to "slap the head off" Paul when they clash in just over three months time. After spending 15 years with the company, Diaz opted to leave the UFC and has now made the foray into professional boxing.

It doesn’t appear as though Diaz plans to stay away from the UFC long, as he is keen on returning after his bout against Paul, with the aim to win a world title. “I’m the king of combat sports and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts,” the 38-year-old declared. “I f***ed up Conor for acting out and now here I am again, like a Super Hero of the Real Fight game, the King of the Real Fight game.”









