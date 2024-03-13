Despite the 30-year age gap between the pair, they will meet in the ring at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. Following the announcement, Logan claimed he was offered the fight before his brother, but rejected the chance to square off against the all-time great.

“I said no to fighting Mike Tyson.” the reigning WWE United States champion Logan shared. “I was offered it, but not on Netflix and not for a big a** bag.” He then took a shot at Tyson, adding: “I’ve been asked, ‘Do you think you could beat Mike Tyson?’ My answer is yes. I just think he’s too old; it’s crazy. He’s senile.’”

However, Jake disagrees and claims his brother was never offered the chance to box the 57-year-old. “It’s not true,” he said during an appearance on the Adin Ross live stream. “We’re the ones that brought the deal to Mike Tyson, so I don’t know why he would say that.

“Me and Most Valuable Promotions and my partner Nakisa Bidarian struck a deal with Netflix and then went to other fighters to try and get them involved. It started with Tommy Fury, he wanted more and there wasn’t more money. And then we went to Mike Tyson and after months of talking, got him to be down to fight.