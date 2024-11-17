Former boxing champ Tony Bellew has unleashed a scathing attack on Jake Paul and accused him of wearing “full on puncher’s gloves” during his triumph against Mike Tyson.
The internet personality, who has transitioned into boxing, outclassed the iconic pugilist in a Texas showdown over the weekend.
Although Paul had hinted at aiming for a knockout, he ultimately only managed to clinch a win against the 58-year-old athlete. The bout was predominantly dominated by Paul, with Tyson landing a mere 18 punches compared to Paul’s 78.
However, Bellew, the ex-WBC cruiserweight titleholder, is convinced that Paul’s choice of gloves provided him an unfair edge.
On X (formerly Twitter), Bellew vented: “The gloves Mike has on are looking heavily padded while Jake has on grants which are full on punchers gloves. There is a huge difference in them gloves and I’m only watching from a bed.”
Furthermore, Bellew shredded the very idea of the fight taking place: “We are all to blame for this man! We are all talking and watching! We have to stop this fool [Paul]!
“Don’t tune into him until he fights someone who is fit healthy and not a grandfather! Any proper boxing people helping Paul need to look at themselves! This is just sad.”
Regardless of his irritation with Paul, Bellew admitted some measure of respect for the younger fighter. Paul, aged 27, expressed post-fight that he had held back to prevent serious harm to Tyson.
Bellew commented: “I don’t like this stupid idiot kid but I will say this… he stopped beating on Mike there and showed him some respect and dignity by letting him survive. He didn’t go for the KO there, he stepped off him and let him be.”
Following the clash, both fighters received mandatory suspensions from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, with a required rest period equating to 24 days due to the fight’s duration.
Despite this, both are already plotting their return to the ring, with Paul targeting a match against Canelo Alvarez and Tyson challenging his brother Logan.
