Former boxing champ Tony Bellew has unleashed a scathing attack on Jake Paul and accused him of wearing “full on puncher’s gloves” during his triumph against Mike Tyson.

The internet personality, who has transitioned into boxing, outclassed the iconic pugilist in a Texas showdown over the weekend.

Although Paul had hinted at aiming for a knockout, he ultimately only managed to clinch a win against the 58-year-old athlete. The bout was predominantly dominated by Paul, with Tyson landing a mere 18 punches compared to Paul’s 78.

However, Bellew, the ex-WBC cruiserweight titleholder, is convinced that Paul’s choice of gloves provided him an unfair edge.

On X (formerly Twitter), Bellew vented: “The gloves Mike has on are looking heavily padded while Jake has on grants which are full on punchers gloves. There is a huge difference in them gloves and I’m only watching from a bed.”

Furthermore, Bellew shredded the very idea of the fight taking place: “We are all to blame for this man! We are all talking and watching! We have to stop this fool [Paul]!