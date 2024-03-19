



UFC star Sean Strickland has let rip at Jake Paul for choosing to fight Mike Tyson. The boxing icon and social media megastar will step into the ring to do a battle in a bout nobody ever thought they would see.

It has received a mixed reaction, with many criticising a fight taking place between two competitors with the 30-year age gap. One of the latest people to condemn the fight is Strickland, the former UFC Middleweight Champion. During an appearance on The Schemo YouTube channel, the 33-year-old, who was rumored to fight Paul at one point, expressed his anger over the bout scheduled to take place on July 20 at Texas’ AT&T Stadium. “I wanted to f**king murder Jake Paul. But it’s bulls***, man. It’s … I mean, how old is Mike Tyson, 60? It’s bulls***,” he said. “Jake Paul… you are a disgrace of a man. You are the epitome of weakness. You are the scum of the earth. The fact that you even have a platform or anything of that nature is a slight on society. You truly make me f***ing disgusted. If I ever encounter you in real life, I hope that I just don’t lose my s*** and go to prison.”

Many have shared their concerns for the health of Tyson, who is now 57 and has not fought professionally since 2005. His last taste of in-ring action came in November 2020 when the former heavyweight champion competed against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match. But Tyson is trying to prove his doubters wrong as he showed off his ferocious speed, precision and power in multiple training videos. On Thursday, Tyson posted his first workout in preparation for the highly-anticipated bout. In the 10-second clip, the boxing icon proved he still has it as he targeted the body of a trainer who wore protective padding. He wrote a simple message alongside the video which read: “It’s day 1 … the fun has just begun.” The following day, the boxing veteran uploaded another video in which he said: “Day 2, I’m getting ready for you.”

Following another frightening workout video, a chilling message to Paul followed. “Day 3, you still wanna f*** with me?” Tyson was not done there, as he added another video on Saturday from training with fierce body shots to his trainer, who wore protective padding. He said: “Day four, it was okay, but you don’t know what you’ve got in store baby, you’ve got to face the God of war. Get ready baby, fire’s in the house.” Ahead of the bout which will be streamed live and exclusive on Netflix, Tyson insists he will be able to defeat the YouTuber despite being 58 by the time he steps into the ring with Paul. “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul,” he said. “He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”





