



Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have been handed a suspension by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) following their much-anticipated bout. The pair received the mandatory minimum suspension period, which in this case is 24 days, after their Arlington fight. TDLR rules stipulate that each fighter must rest for at least three days per round fought. As the YouTuber-turned-boxer and the former undisputed heavyweight champion only fought for eight rounds, they will be suspended for 24 days, as reported by MMA Junkie.

Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are also facing bans. Their fight went the distance, with Taylor emerging victorious via a unanimous decision, resulting in both stars being sidelined for over a month with a 45-day suspension. Despite Serrano and Taylor’s fight showcasing incredible determination and strength, Paul and Tyson’s main event seemed to lack the same intensity. After an initial burst from the 58 year old Tyson, he appeared to tire quickly, allowing Paul to capitalise on his opponent’s dwindling stamina. Following eight rounds of uninspiring boxing, the 27 year old was declared the winner by unanimous decision, with Paul paying respect to Tyson in the final moments of the last round. In a post-fight address to his fans, Paul apologised for not knocking out Tyson, despite having previously promised to do so.

“I’m sorry I didn’t knock him out,” Paul said, with his entourage nodding in agreement that he had taken the honourable route by not flooring the 58 year old icon. He confessed to holding back his punches when he noticed Tyson flagging as the bout progressed. “After I’d seen him tired I didn’t want to put too much hurt on him, but I wanted the fans to get a good experience,” he added. Paul also mentioned that squaring off against Tyson felt “different” from his previous fights, highlighting that a more composed mindset allowed him to anticipate Tyson’s moves and prepare more effectively. “Fighting in a stadium, it is less personal and less loud so it is less nerve racking,” he observed. “Arenas are harder to fight in. Walk out, I was cool, calm and collected.

“First round I was gauging his speed, and I managed to get his time pretty quick, saw how I could tag him up and touch him. The rest was pretty much history, I just out boxed him and had fun.” With Paul’s status as a major attraction in boxing confirmed by over 100 million viewers at one point, the young fighter feels he’s earned the right to take on some of the sport’s biggest names. Consequently, Paul is confident that he could become a champion in the next few years following his victory over Tyson. “I think it could happen in the next 24 months. I truly, truly believe in my skills and my ability and my power. And the cruiserweight division is seemingly open for the taking on that timeline,” he declared.





Source link

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!