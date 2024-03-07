



For some time, Paul has suggested a clash with Tyson could be on the cards in the future – and the bout has now been announced. It is expected to generate immense revenue, with the showdown set to be aired on streaming service Netflix. Paul, who recently defeated Ryan Bourland with a dominant KO, has already fought a whole host of big names including UFC stars Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren. His only defeat came against Tommy Fury, losing on points to the Brit. Meanwhile, Tyson has not fought since hosting an exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, a spectacle that drew huge pay-per-view numbers as the American returned to action for the first time since 2005. Tyson is a true legend of the sport, dominating opponents as he became the youngest heavyweight champion ever at just 20 years and 150 days old.

The fight is set to be contested at heavyweight, per Paul’s request despite the influencer being far lighter than Tyson. The 27-year-old weighed 199.8 lbs (91kg) at his latest fight. In terms of height and reach, Paul has the advantage. He stands 6ft 1in with a 76-inch reach, while Tyson is 5ft 10ins with a 71-inch reach. Back in 2020, Tyson revealed he weighed around 220lbs (100kg), although he fought at about 218lbs (99 kg) in his prime. Tyson was a heavyweight fighter, while Paul has fought his last few bouts at the upper limits of cruiserweight. But Paul confirmed he is happy to fight at heavyweight as he takes on a man 30 years his senior. “He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time…the most vicious KO artist ever,” Paul posted to X. “But I’m younger, I’m faster and I’m going to be working my ass off to get stronger.

“A member of my team sent me this video that Mike’s coach put up two weeks ago and asked me if I’m sure that I want to do this…yes, yes I do. Heavyweight.” Tyson also relayed his excitement about the event, writing: “I’m very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T STADIUM IN ARLINGTON, TEXAS. He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a “kid” can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. “It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.” Paul, who boasts a 9-1 record (6 KOs), will face Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.





