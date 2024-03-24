Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Paul is adamant that he and Tyson will not wear headgear when they step into the ring, with them reportedly looking to make the fight a fully professional bout as they seek sanctioning from a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), with their formal approval pending.

Despite contracts being signed by both men, but details have yet been made official to the public. The bout is highly unlikely to be more than eight rounds, with suggestions it will be just six.

Should the fight indeed be made professional, it will be Tyson’s first in 19 years – since his 2005 loss to Kevin McBride before his retirement.