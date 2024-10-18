



Jake Paul says that his father was moved to tears upon learning he would be facing former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in the ring. The 27-year-old is currently in the final stages of training for the fight, which is set to take place on November 15 at the ATandT Arena in Arlington, Texas, potentially in front of a crowd of up to 90,000 fans. Paul first stepped into the boxing world in 2020 and has since made quite a name for himself. His short but impressive career includes victories over Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz, with a record of 10-1. His only defeat came against Tommy Fury last year. Known as ‘The Problem Child’, Paul has typically faced MMA fighters in the ring, making the upcoming bout with Tyson a unique challenge. ‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t participated in a professional match since his loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, although he did compete in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr four years ago.

Tyson, considered a heavyweight boxing legend, is a cause for concern for many ahead of his bout with a fighter 31 years his junior. At a press conference, Paul said: “Making history. This is what it’s all about for me, man. I’m a kid from Ohio. They’ll never give me credit. That’s the way it is. If I was walking on water, they would say it’s because I couldn’t swim. And this is to make history. The people think I’m going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy. “All the people in my comments say, ‘look at his power. He’s going to get KO’d.’ This has taken a chance to fight somebody as vicious as Mike can be. You got to risk it for the biscuit. That’s the name of the game.” Moreover, ‘The Problem Child’ sees this matchup as an honour and admits that even his father, Greg, wept upon hearing about the fight against his childhood hero, Mike Tyson.

In a candid moment shared with Sports Illustrated, he stated: “To me, it’s an honour. It’s a win-win. I can’t believe it. My dad’s favourite fighter growing up is Mike Tyson. My dad cried when I told him about this opportunity.” He remarked: “To me, it’s surreal and an iconic moment. The co-main event is Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano. We’re putting women’s boxing in the most viewed event ever and, all around, it’s a win, but obviously when you’re climbing to the top of the ladder, the windier it gets. So, there’s going to be more critics, but that’s the nature of humans and it is what is.”

‘The Problem Child’ has studied Tyson’s previous fights extensively and suspects Tyson will attempt “to trap me on the ropes and then get blows off to angles on each side.” When probed about his strategy, Paul disclosed: “To just box on the outside and then use my footwork to be more agile and get him chasing me and then attack him when he’s out of position. That should frustrate him.”





