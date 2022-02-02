ENTERTAINMENT
Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah to reunite on screen for The Equalizer
Jada Pinkett Smith is joining her Girls Trip costar Queen Latifah on The Equalizer.
The Red Table Talk host, 50, is gearing up for a guest role on the CBS series, Deadline reports. Pinkett Smith is set to portray a witty thief named Jessie Cook, who also has a photographic memory. Cook and Latifah’s character, Robin McCall, have very different personalities — and history together, as Cook previously spent time working for the CIA.
Pinkett Smith celebrated the casting announcement on her Instagram Story Tuesday, writing over a screenshot of the news, “@queenlatifah and I are at it again.”
This is the latest on-screen appearance Smith and Latifah will have together after costarring in films like 1996’s Set It Off and Girls Trip, which was released in 2017 — but it won’t be their last.
Producer Will Packer announced a Girls Trip sequel earlier this month. Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall starred in the original alongside Smith and Latifah.
While discussing the upcoming Oscars ceremony on Good Morning America, Packer told Michael Strahan, “Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway.”
“We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director,” he added.
ENTERTAINMENT
Yung6ix plans collaboration with Wyclef
Nigerian rapper, Onome Onokohwomo aka Yung6ix has announced that award-winning Haitian-American producer and musician Wyclef Jean is a producer on his forthcoming NFT music project entitled ‘Love and Pandemic.’
The singer disclosed this on an Instagram live where he said, “Love and pandemic’ album coming soon, just know on the amazing project, I got Wyclef as a producer, I got Frenchie on it that’s French Montana’s producer, they made smash records on the project. I’m not going to lie, I can’t wait to put out the project. I know my DM’s been blowing up because you guys want the project right now but it’s all good I go give una, let’s get the NFT part right,” he said.
Once released, ’Love and Pandemic,’ will be Yung6ix’s third body of work after his previous albums that include ‘Introduction to Trapfro’ which was released in 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria goes on air next week
From next week, entertainment lovers will be able to watch the latest breakdance moves to be showcased in the world’s greatest dance reality television show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria.
The talent cum reality TV show is bankrolled by Dr. Mike Adenuga owned telco, Globacom.
A statement by Globacom said the much-awaited episodes of the show will be available on-demand from February on the company’s streaming service, Glo TV, to enable fans to watch at any time.
The reality show will feature three stages of the competition, the company explained. These include the regional auditions which consist of the “battlegrounds” and quarter-finals, which will be followed by the live semi-finals and the finals performance shows. The show will be hosted by the energetic On-Air Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode aka Do2tun.
Globacom also announced that the viewing public would have a chance to partake in the mega millions prize money for winners by competing in a weekly fans’ challenge.
The statement also said that the show was part of Globacom’s strategy to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry through unique partnerships that will help budding talents to bloom and shine on the international scene.
“This sponsorship is a testimony to our passion and commitment to empower and invest in young, talented Nigerians and also offer them a strong platform to showcase their talent to the world. Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will take talented youths from Naija streets to the world stage. We remain committed to supporting young Nigerians and the entertainment industry,” Globacom added.
Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria was launched in Nigeria in October 2021 and is intended to discover and nurture new talents, give them a chance to win millions of naira, and help them transform from street dancers to living legends.
The show judges include Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).
ENTERTAINMENT
James Gunn ‘working on something else’ related to the Suicide Squad after Peacemaker success
James Gunn is continuing to ride from one success to another amongst the superhero universes!
The director, 55, participated in Deadline’s “Hero Nation” podcast from the Atlanta set of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 this week, where he also discussed future plans with HBO Max for content connected to his 2021 DC film The Suicide Squad.
“We’re working on something else now, another TV show that’s connected to that universe,” Gunn said. “I can’t quite say.”
The news comes as Gunn’s latest series for the streamer, Peacemaker, has been deemed a hit — with 94 percent critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score at an also impressive 84 percent.
Peacemaker, starring John Cena, is a spinoff series based off of Gunn’s feature film The Suicide Squad, which also starred Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis.
Of a potential season two for the show, Gunn seemed confident on the podcast, saying, “There’s a really good chance of that.”
“We’re the biggest show in the world right now,” he added of Peacemaker, which also stars Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma and Chukwudi Iwuji.
“The show is doing extraordinarily well, and we’re excited, we all like doing it, we just need to cross some Ts and dot some Is, which is basically me,” he also said.
Like The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker features Gunn’s unique blend of high concept and gory violence mixed with irreverent comedy.
While it’s unclear which Suicide Squad character(s) he’ll feature in the next series, the possibilities are many since the movie included a large ensemble, with Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion and Gunn regular Michael Rooker all playing super-powered roles.
One major fan-favorite from the film was a CGI-based character named King Shark, voiced by Sylvester Stallone, who played a walking, (kind of) talking man-eating great white.
