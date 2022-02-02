Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah to reunite on screen for The Equalizer



Jada Pinkett Smith is joining her Girls Trip costar Queen Latifah on The Equalizer.

The Red Table Talk host, 50, is gearing up for a guest role on the CBS series, Deadline reports. Pinkett Smith is set to portray a witty thief named Jessie Cook, who also has a photographic memory. Cook and Latifah’s character, Robin McCall, have very different personalities — and history together, as Cook previously spent time working for the CIA.

Pinkett Smith celebrated the casting announcement on her Instagram Story Tuesday, writing over a screenshot of the news, “@queenlatifah and I are at it again.”

This is the latest on-screen appearance Smith and Latifah will have together after costarring in films like 1996’s Set It Off and Girls Trip, which was released in 2017 — but it won’t be their last.

Producer Will Packer announced a Girls Trip sequel earlier this month. Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall starred in the original alongside Smith and Latifah.

While discussing the upcoming Oscars ceremony on Good Morning America, Packer told Michael Strahan, “Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway.”

“We are absolutely in the stages, the ladies are in, I just talked to the director,” he added.