Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli reunite after breakup rumors

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli were seen together again, leading to speculation that they may have restarted their relationship

“Kissing Booth” actor and “Dancing With the Stars” alum spotted being affectionate during an outing in Los Angeles.

Elordi gave Giannulli a side hug playfully at one point.

The 6-foot-5 Australian hunk also then leaned down in an apparent effort to see something on the social media influencer’s phone.

Both Elordi, 25, and Giannulli, 23, were dressed casually for their day date.

The “Euphoria” star wore a pair of baggy jeans, a large tan T-shirt, Adidas sneakers and a Cleveland Guardians hat.

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin’s youngest daughter also sported denim, a gray shirt, an oversize black sweater and a pair of sleek shades.

They were photographed while chatting and waiting around in the parking lot of dealership, where they dropped off Elordi’s car.

The sighting comes eight months after the pair reportedly broke up.

In August 2022, a source told Us Weekly that Elordi and Giannulli “enjoyed spending time together” but did not want to commit to each other.

The insider also pointed out at the time that the actor was “not looking for a serious relationship at the moment” as he was “completely focused” on his career.

Giannulli, for her part, also intended at that point to just enjoy being single and “living it up,” according to a source.

It is unclear whether the duo are now ready for a relationship. Their reps did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Elordi and Giannulli first sparked dating rumors in late 2021 when they were seen at a coffee shop in Los Angeles.

By May 2022, the rumored romance appeared to heat up, as the beauty blogger was seen walking the “2 Hearts” star’s dog and leaving his home in sweats within the same week.

Giannulli is Elordi’s first public romance since his split from model Kaia Gerber, who has since moved on with “Elvis” star Austin Butler.

Giannulli broke up with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Jackson Guthy, who was with her amid the college admissions scandal, in August 2021.