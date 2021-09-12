Jackie B evicted from #BBNaija Show

Just when the dust is beginning to settle over sexual harassment allegations in the movie industry in Nigeria, another Nollywood big boss, Odunlade Adekola is on the spot for the same crime.

Adekola was accused of demanding for sex before giving movie roles. He has, however, denied the allegation.

Here is a list of all of the celebrities in the movie industry who have been accused of sexual misconduct before the story of Adekola came to public light on September 6, 2021.

The list will be continuously updated if or when more are accused of misbehavior.

Yomi Fabiyi

Yomi Fabiyi

At least two people have accused Yomi Fabiyi of demanding sex in exchange for movie roles.

One of them, Actress Eniola Omoshalewa Eunice described her encounter with the actor, saying Fabiyi demanded sex before he could feature her in his movies.

However, the actor has vehemently denied all two allegations.

Yemi Solade

Yemi Solade

The popular Nollywood actor has had multiple accusations of sexual harassment and demanding sex in exchange for movie roles.

Several women have claimed Solade sent them nude pictures and requesting sex in exchange for roles.

Solade has denied the allegations.

Victor Okpala

Okpala

Popular movie producer, Victor Okpala has been accused by several women of demanding sex in exchange for movie roles.

Some of them said they were teens at that time. Most notably, Actress Sharon Ohunene Jatto, who accused Okpala of trying to sleep with her when she was barely 17.

“I was barely 17 when this man asked that in exchange for a movie role I sleep with him.

“When I told him my age, he said ‘shey you’ll soon be 18, its fine’.

“He literally told me everyone in his film had to do it, saying ‘that’s the normal thing’.

Adebayo Tijani

Movie producer Adebayo Tijani has been accused by multiple women of sexual misbehavior including rape.

An Instagram user known as @Feyi1 has accused Tijani of sleeping with her for movie roles.

According to @Feyi1, Tijani promised her movie roles in order to help her acting career, which led to him raping her.

She went on to say that the movie director gave her a sexually transmitted virus, and that he is filthy, stinky, and shapeless.

Kaycee Oduche

Oduche has been accused of sexual misbehavior including lewd phone chats and more.