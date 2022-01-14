BUSINESS
Jack Dorsey’s payments company, Block, is building a system for bitcoin miners
Jack Dorsey’s payments company Block (formerly Square) is going to start mining for bitcoin.
In a string of tweets, Block’s general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company’s plans for next steps.
Templeton says the goal is to make bitcoin mining — the process of creating new bitcoins by solving increasingly complex computational problems — more distributed and efficient in every way, “from buying, to set up, to maintenance, to mining.”
The idea of making the mining process more accessible has to do with more than just creating new bitcoin, according to Templeton. Instead, he says the company sees it as a long-term need for a future that is fully decentralized and permissionless.
“Mining needs to be more distributed,” Dorsey wrote in a tweet in October, when he first floated the idea. “The more decentralized this is, the more resilient the bitcoin network becomes.”
Toward that end, the company is solving one major barrier to entry: Mining rigs are hard to find, expensive, and delivery can be unpredictable. Block says it is open to making a new ASIC, which is the specialized gear use to mine for bitcoin.
The project is being incubated within Block’s hardware team, which is beginning to build out a core engineering team of system, ASIC, and software designers led by Afshin Rezayee.
In terms of the hardware, Dorsey previously tweeted that the company was considering a “bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon.” Dorsey went on to share his thoughts on the need for more of a focus on vertical integration, as well as on silicon design, which he says is too concentrated among a few companies.
Templeton writes that Block also looking to improve reliability and the user experience of mining.
“Common issues we’ve heard with current systems are around heat dissipation and dust. They also become non-functional almost every day, which requires a time-consuming reboot. We want to build something that just works,” Templeton tweeted. “They’re also very noisy, which makes them too loud for home use.”
Democratizing access to bitcoin mining is a big part of the mission statement of this project.
“Mining isn’t accessible to everyone,” wrote Dorsey in October. “Bitcoin mining should be as easy as plugging a rig into a power source. There isn’t enough incentive today for individuals to overcome the complexity of running a miner for themselves.”
The announcement from Block comes just a few months after the U.S. eclipsed China for the first time ever as the world’s top destination for bitcoin miners. The U.S. is also flush with renewable power sources.
Washington State is a mecca for hydropowered mining farms. New York produces more hydroelectric power than any other state east of the Rocky Mountains, and it counts its nuclear power plants toward its 100% carbon-free electricity goal. Meanwhile, Texas’ share of renewables is growing over time, with 20% of its power coming from wind as of 2019. The Texas grid also continues to rapidly add more wind and solar power.
Texas also has a deregulated power grid with real-time spot pricing that lets customers choose between power providers, and crucially, its political leaders are pro-crypto. Those are dream conditions for miners who want a kind welcome and cheap energy sources.
“If you’re looking to relocate hundreds of millions of dollars of miners out of China, you want to make sure you have geographic, political, and jurisdictional stability. You also want to make sure there are private property rights protections for the assets that you are relocating,” said Darin Feinstein, co-founder of cryptocurrency mining operator Core Scientific.
BUSINESS
Student loan processor Navient required to cancel $1.7 billion in student loans
Navient, one of the largest student loan servicers, will cancel $1.7 billion in private student loans after a deal it reached with 39 states.
The settlement, announced on Thursday, resulted from accusations the lender gave out loans to millions of borrowers who’d be unlikely to be able to repay them. It resolves all six outstanding state lawsuits against Navient, company officials said.
The loans in question are private loans, meaning they are not guaranteed by the federal government. As part of the settlement, the company will make a one-time payment of about $145 million to the states.
Nearly 66,000 borrowers are expected to get their loans cleared under the $1.85 billion deal.
“At long last, the student loan borrowers who had been forced to shoulder the burden of dangerous and predatory private student loans made by Sallie Mae and owned by Navient will finally be debt-free,” said Mike Pierce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center. The company was formed in 2014 by the split of Sallie Mae into two entities: Sallie Mae Bank and Navient.
As part of the settlement, Navient denied that it violated the law.
“The company’s decision to resolve these matters, which were based on unfounded claims, allows us to avoid the additional burden, expense, time and distraction to prevail in court,” said Navient’s chief legal officer Mark Heleen.
Navient shares rose by 0.08% on Thursday, trading at $21.98.
As the cost of higher education swells, more Americans have turned to private student loans.
The private student loan market has grown by more than 70% over the last decade, and stands at around $130 billion, according to a recent report by the Student Borrower Protection Center.
By the end of 2019, Americans owed more in private student loans than they did for past-due medical debt or payday loans.
BUSINESS
8 elite companies control nearly half of stock market with N11trn
Eight companies listed on the Premium Board of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), otherwise known as elite issuers, account for 49.2 percent of the total equities market capitalization at the end of 2021.
The companies, which also comprise some of the most capitalized stocks in the Exchange, recorded 20.1 percent returns during the year.
The companies are Dangote Cement Plc, MTN Nigeria Communication Plc, Seplat Energy Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc, FBN Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and United bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.
Specifically, the companies account for N10.961 trillion of the N22.297 trillion equities capitalization, representing 49.2 percent of the equities market size during the period.
According to the NGX, the Premium Board is the listing segment for the elite group of issuers that meet the Nigerian Exchange’s most stringent corporate governance and listing standards.
“The Board is a platform for showcasing companies that are industry leaders in their sectors.
“Premium Board features companies that adhere to international best practices on corporate governance and meet NGX’s highest standards of capitalization and liquidity.
“A Premium Board listing gives a company access to a global pool of investors who are focused on companies managed in conformity with the highest standards in their target markets,” NGX explained
Analysis showed that Dangote Cement, the most capitalized stock in the market, accounted for .. of the Premium Board’s total capitalization at N4.38 trillion, followed by MTN Communication Nigeria Plc, which accounted for .. percent of the total equities capitalization at N4.01 trillion. (8.638 trillion).
Others are Zenith Bank Plc (N789.62bn), FBN Holdings Plc (N409.21bn), Lafarge Africa Plc (N385.78bn), Seplat Energy (N382.49bn), Access Bank (N330.57bn) and UBA (N275.31bn).
BUSINESS
Nigerian entrepreneur, Joel Popoola, chosen to improve UK-Africa trade
A Nigerian tech entrepreneur, Joel Popoola, has been selected to head up a task force aiming to improve trading ties between Africa and the United Kingdom.
Popoola, a digital democracy campaigner and creator of the Rate Your Leader app, is to lead a Special Interest Group for Africa established by the UK’s Institute of Directors – one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious business leader groups
Institute of Directors Africa Special Interest Group (IoD Africa SIG) will stimulate business opportunities, increase networking, and grow awareness of British businesses in Africa – and African businesses in Britain.
A launch event of the IoD Africa SIG is to be held in London on 19 May 2022 with all African diplomatic missions – and some heads of state – expected to attend.
Prior to the launch, a series of bi-monthly online roundtables will be held to discuss post-Covid and Brexit business opportunities for UK and African businesses.
The UK government has already negotiated eight free trade agreements with African countries and trading blocs since Brexit, creating tariff and duty-free trade between Britain and 30 African nations – this means significant opportunities for African consumers and companies, not least in the continent’s 24 Anglophone countries.
Britain currently has free trade agreements with Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, the Eastern and Southern African trade bloc (Mauritius, Seychelles and Zimbabwe), Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Southern African Customs Union (Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa), Mozambique, and Tunisia.
Popoola said: “One UK parliamentary report recently noted that UK-Africa trade has ‘flat-lined’ and accounts for just 2.5 per cent of all UK trade. But before Covid-19 the world’s five fastest-growing economies were all African, and regional leaders like South Africa and Nigeria are likely to become superpowers of the global economy as we move towards the second half of this century. More needs to be done on both sides to take advantage of the opportunities on offer.
“As one of the World’s most influential and established business leader forums – with royal endorsement dating back to 1906 – the Institute of Directors is the ideal forum to develop opportunities for UK-based firms who want to establish and grow new businesses in Africa and vice versa.
“As a proud African, and on a personal note, I hope the establishment of this Special Interest Group come to be seen as an important step to a free trade agreement between my nation, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.”
Latest News
- Student loan processor Navient required to cancel $1.7 billion in student loans
- Jack Dorsey’s payments company, Block, is building a system for bitcoin miners
- Mikel Arteta’s 7-man Arsenal transfer wishlist emerges after private talks held
- Ten-man Arsenal hold Liverpool after Xhaka red
- Fake Army General who claimed Buhari shortlisted him as Army Chief arrested with guns
Trending
-
NEWS2 days ago
JAMB ready with approved CBT centres for UTME
-
NEWS2 days ago
Eight soldiers arrested in Burkina Faso over ‘coup plot’
-
NEWS2 days ago
Ravaging COVID-19 kills eight Nigerians in 24 hours
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Nigerian economy losses more than N540billion in 222 days of Twitter operations’ ban
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Bandits on the rampage in Plateau, Niger, kill 52, abduct hunters, others
-
POLITICS8 hours ago
PDP schedules North-west zonal congress for February 12
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Fake Army General who claimed Buhari shortlisted him as Army Chief arrested with guns
-
SPORTS1 day ago
American arrested for supplying performance-enhancing drugs to Nigerian sprinter, Okagbare, others