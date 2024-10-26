Jack Catterall bounced back from a fifth-round knockdown to floor Regis Prograis twice, securing a unanimous points victory over the American at Co-Op Live in Manchester. Chorley’s Catterall, who had previously lost to Scotland’s former world champion Josh Taylor, knocked down his super-lightweight rival Prograis twice in quick succession in the ninth round, leading to a convincing win.

Prograis described the winner as the “the best” fighter he’s faced during his 32-bout career, having previously taken on the likes of Devin Haney and Taylor – Catterall’s former rival. The judges scored the contest 117-108, 116-109, 116-109 in favour of Catterall, with the 31-year-old winning the WBO International belt and moving closer to a world title shot.

After four uneventful opening rounds, Catterall was caught off guard by a left cross in the fifth, which landed on his temple, and after being hit again with a right hook, his glove touched the floor and he was given a standing count. Prograis continued to press the attack in the sixth as both fighters engaged in some brutal exchanges.

Catterall was treated for a cut on his hairline at the end of the seventh, but just as Prograis began to gain momentum, Catterall made a strong comeback in the ninth. A perfectly timed left cross sent Prograis to the canvas and before he could recover, another powerful left put him down again. Both fighters threw caution to the wind, but it was Catterall who finished stronger, with Prograis looking unsteady on his feet for the last three rounds.

Catterall has now 30 of his 31 fights, with his only defeat coming against Taylor in February 2022. That was a controversial loss for the Englishman, as many critics thought the split decision should’ve gone in his favour. Had Catterall got the judges’ nod, he’d have become the undisputed light-welterweight champion.