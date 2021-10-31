breaking
Iyorchia Ayu emerges PDP National Chairman
Former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu has emerged as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Ayu’s emergence marked the conclusion of the PDP’s elective national convention in the early hours of Sunday.
The former Senate President went into the elective convention as the consensus candidate of the Northern PDP leaders.
However, delegates still cast their ballot for all the candidates despite the consensus.
A total of 3,511 accredited delegates to the National Convention were called out to vote.
First to be called were delegates from Abia and Adamawa States. Abia has 116 delegates while Adamawa has 118 delegates.
According to the Chairman, Central Planning Committee of the Convention and Governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri, there were a total of 3,701 delegates in the PDP, out of which 3,511 were accredited.
See the list of consensus candidates returned elected during the convention:
Iyorchia Ayu- national chairman
Umar Iliya Damagum- deputy national chairman (North)
Taofeek Arapaja- deputy national chairman (South)
Samuel Anyanwu (national secretary)
Ahmed Yayari Mohammed (national treasurer)
Umar Bature (national organizing secretary)
Daniel Woyegikuro (national financial secretary)
Stella Effah-Attoe (national woman leader)
Mohammed Kadade Suleiman (national youth leader)
Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade (national legal adviser)
Debo Ologunagba (national publicity secretary)
Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel (national auditor)
Setonji Koshoede (deputy national secretary)
Ndubisi Eneh David (deputy national treasurer)
Ibrahim Abdullahi (deputy national publicity secretary)
Ighoyota Amori (deputy national organizing secretary)
Adamu Kamale (deputy national financial secretary)
Hajaja Yakubu Wanka (deputy national woman leader)
Timothy Osadolor (deputy national youth leader)
Okechukwu Osuoha (deputy national legal adviser)
breaking
Tinubu visits Buhari in Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari played host to Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aso Rock on Sunday.
Both men held a closed door meeting.
At the end of the meeting, Tinubu said he was at the presidential villa to thank the president for visiting him in London where he sought medical treatment.
“I came to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting me in London when I had a knee surgery. He demonstrated empathy. He is an exceptional leader,” he said.
Recall that Buhari visited Tinubu in London in August.
Below are pictures of Tinubu’s visit to Aso Rock.
breaking
Bandits abduct 9 Kaduna villagers, demand N50 million
Bandits struck at Dangilmi community in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where they abducted 9 villagers.
While confirming the incident, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria ( CAN) in Kaduna state, Rev Joseph John Hayab,said the bandits had demanded for a N50 million ransom on the abductees.
The affected community is not far from the Bethel Baptist High School where over a hundred students were abducted in July, 2021.
According to Rev Hayab, “they were abducted close to jakaranda and the bandits are demanding for N50 million . Yesterday ,Friday, I got calls from the villagers and even their leaders and I told them what can we do in such a situation.”
“So today ,Saturday, I had to call the leaders of our churches and the school management not to have anything to do with that premises for now. This is because we will look stupid if the bandits return to the area and abducted someone,” he said
breaking
Kano Speaker declares support for Tinubu
Hamisu Chidari, Speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, has declared his unflinching support for the Tinubu Support Organization (TSO).
Chief Franklin Ebere-Njoku, Special Assistant to Mr Aminu Suleiman, Director General, Tinubu Support Organization (TSO), said this in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja.
Chidari who reiterated his unflinching support to the course of Tinubu, expressed gratitude to him for his support during his mother’s funeral.
He promised to continue to put in his best for the Tinubu Support Organization aimed at realizing the project 2023.
Mr Suleiman reaffirmed the commitment of the organisation to the vision of Chief Bola Tinubu.
Suleiman prayed God to continue to protect and strengthen Tinubu for greater services for the Advancement of the country.
“We believe in your political ideologies and shall continue to support your course through the Tinubu support Organization (TSO),
“The Speaker is appointed the North West Coordinator in recognition of his dedication,” he said.
Responding, Chief Bola Tinubu, National leader of APC expressed appreciation for the visit by the speaker and his team, wishing them the best in their endeavours.
Tinubu assured them of his commitment to the organisation, and appealed for stronger collaboration.
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Buhari’s day of reckoning has come because he failed to listen to Nigerians – Obasanjo
-
NEWS2 days ago
Niger Delta ex-militant, Boyloaf, bags first class
-
breaking2 days ago
Anambra election: Almost all candidates are my friends, they have come to see me – Mbaka
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
7 foods that may help relieve-erectile dysfunction
-
breaking2 days ago
Whereabouts of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili unknown after invasion of her residence by security operatives
-
breaking2 days ago
NECO releases 2021 SSCE results
-
breaking15 hours ago
Again, FG extends NIN-SIM deadline till December
-
NEWS14 hours ago
We are taking back Nigeria from APC – PDP chairman, Ayu