Iyorchia Ayu emerges consensus Chairmanship candidate of PDP

Former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu has emerged the consensus chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His choice came after a marathon meeting of the Northern Caucus of the PDP held at Bauchi State Governors’ Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

It was gathered that two other contenders from the North, where the position has been zoned to – former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema, and the incumbent deputy national chairman (North), Senator Nazif Suleiman – stepped down for Ayu.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP had zoned the position of National Chairman to the North apart from endorsing the decision of Zoning Committee which said the current National Working Committee (NWC) positions be swapped between the North and the South.

At a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, confirmed that Ayu was unanimously picked as the candidate for the office of the National Chairman by the Northern Caucus of the party.

Ayu had earlier emerged the consensus national chairmanship candidate for the North Central zone after other contenders from the zone withdrew from the race early this week.

The party’s national convention holds in Abuja October 31.