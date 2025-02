Priscilla, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, has tied the knot with Tanzanian artist Juma Jux in an Islamic ceremony held in Tanzania on Friday.

Videos and photos from the event were shared on an Instagram page dedicated to the couple, jux.priscy, on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz, and his wife.

See Pictures from the wedding



Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!