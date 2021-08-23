ENTERTAINMENT
Iyabo Ojo wins Nigeria’s best online comedian
Multi-talented and award-winning Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has officially become a comedian after clinching her first award as Nigeria’s best online comedian.
The sensational actress proved her acting prowess after she became a favourite on social media platform, TikTok, during the COVID-19 lockdown in the year 2020.
The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur thrilled her fans and followers with her comical TikTok videos which she shared on her Instagram page.
Iyabo in her TikTok videos mimicked different funny characters with appropriate makeup and costumes to create the desired effects.
The mum of two took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she emerged winner of the Nigeria Best Online Comedian at the Nigerian Choice Awards.
Reacting to her win, Iyabo Ojo expressed gratitude to the organizers of the Nigerian choice awards for finding her worthy.
In her words; “Thank you for this beautiful Award I’m honoured and grateful ”
ENTERTAINMENT
Emenike, Patoranking shutdown Cubana Chiefpriest’s nightclub wearing gold necklace, diamond wristwatch
It was a beehive of activities at Cubana Chiefpriest’s nightclub ‘Club Xhrine’ in Owerri, the Imo state capital, as former Nigerian international Emmanuel Emenike and music sensation Patoranking were guests.
Cubana Chiefpriest is famous for establishing nightclubs and hotels in different parts of the country, but that of Owerri continues to rock with the presence of celebrities.
The attendance of Emenike and Patoranking seems to have stunned other party rockers as the stars appeared in mesmerizing and dashing outfits.
Emenike’s golden necklace could be quickly seen as it continues to glitter despite being in a relatively dark corner of the facility.
Right beside the AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer was music ace Patoranking whose diamond wristwatch could be easily spotted.
The celebrity barman himself, Cubana Chiefpriest personally shared the clips on his Instagram Story to amaze his followers.
Emenike who scored 9 goals in 37 appearances for Nigeria’s senior men national team between 2011 and 2015, last played for Belgian club Westerlo.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija S6: Angel speaks on relationship with Michael
Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has confirmed that there was “literally nothing going on” between her and Michael.
Angel disclosed this in a late-night discussion with JMK on Wednesday, day 25 of the show.
Angel gave the explanation after housemates saw her “flirting” with Michael even after Jackie B declared interest in him.
In fact, The Head of House, Maria reported her to Biggy on the issue, saying she (Angel) broke the girl’s code.
Meanwhile, Angel, on her part, said she had also noticed negative energy from Jackie B.
Angel added that she had told Michael to stop talking to her if he wants something genuine with Jackie B.
“I’ve told Michael that if he genuinely wants things to work between him and Jackie B, then he should stop talking to me. But he said he doesn’t see the need for us to stop talking because he thinks that I’m cool.
“He doesn’t want the situation to affect the friendship we have and I feel like he’s being blown up. I and Michael don’t talk unless it’s food or just pleasantries.
“But I’ve never told him that I wanted to be with him on another level. I’ve never moved towards him in that way,” Angel told JMK.
She went further to tell JMK that the whole speculation started when Michael asked her for a head rub.
“I was minding my own business. He was under the duvet so he removed the duvet and saw me. I was the first person he saw, not like he came looking for me. Then he asked, ‘can you give me a head rub?’ I didn’t ask why, I didn’t ask anything. I rubbed his head and he slept,” Angel said.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija 2021: Viewers flood Pere’s page with insults and curses for bullying Whitemoney
Viewers of the Big Brother Naija show have flooded the Instagram page of ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Pere with insults and curses following his confrontation and bully of fellow housemate, Whitemoney in an attempt to provoke him and possibly leave the show.
KemiFilani News reported that Whitemoney and Pere got into a dirty fight where both parties let out bottled feelings they have been hiding.
The fight started after Pere aggressively confronted Whitemoney to ask him about a game they played in the house.
While Whitemoney attempted to explain to him so they could understand what the game was about, Pere decided to remove his microphone belt and made it look like he was ready to throw some jabs.
This got Whitemoney pissed off and made him raise his voice, thereby attracting the other housemate’s attention, which escalated the whole issue.
According to Whitemoney, Pere confronted him like a child and made him feel belittled over an irrelevant issue.
This has sparked several reactions online as netizens and lovers of the show expressed mixed feelings over the issue.
Many viewers of the reality TV show are calling for a strike on Pere as they feel the act was intentional and dehumanizing.
See reactions below:
bbnaija_6 wrote: Pere your time in this house is over
official_nazzyendowed wrote: Pere na WM go be your e.n.d
maaureenn_ wrote: Your attitude is really bad! Fix up, this is fucking bad!
mhiz__christy07 wrote: Pere is so intimidating white money what the hell is that for. So disrespectful of him
officialenny_ wrote: Oloribu elete gbigbe!!! I will always come to ur page to finish u anytime u try shit with whitemoney.. bitter soul!!! Let that boy breathe!!!!! Old mumu!
Latest News
- 5 convincing reasons to keep the lights on during sex
- Gunmen kill UK-based Nigerian woman who visited her country for mother’s burial
- Zenith Bank, GTCO lead five others in N801.3bn dividend payout to investors in three years
- Former First Lady Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi dies at 97
- Dorathy calls out EFCC after officials raid her house
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
Olu of Warri reverses grandfather’s curse on Nigeria
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Gov. Yahaya Bello declares interest to contest for 2023 presidency
-
NEWS1 day ago
PHOTONEWS: Dantata hosts Oluwo of Iwo in Kano
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Oyedepo bans youths from entering Living Faith with earphones
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kidnappers release more Bethel students
-
NEWS1 day ago
5 reasons why kissing is so special!
-
NEWS1 day ago
FG, resident doctors reach accord, may suspend strike on Monday
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Ogun evacuates stranded indigenes from UNIJOS