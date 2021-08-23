Iyabo Ojo wins Nigeria’s best online comedian

Multi-talented and award-winning Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has officially become a comedian after clinching her first award as Nigeria’s best online comedian.

The sensational actress proved her acting prowess after she became a favourite on social media platform, TikTok, during the COVID-19 lockdown in the year 2020.

The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur thrilled her fans and followers with her comical TikTok videos which she shared on her Instagram page.

Iyabo in her TikTok videos mimicked different funny characters with appropriate makeup and costumes to create the desired effects.

The mum of two took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she emerged winner of the Nigeria Best Online Comedian at the Nigerian Choice Awards.

Reacting to her win, Iyabo Ojo expressed gratitude to the organizers of the Nigerian choice awards for finding her worthy.

In her words; “Thank you for this beautiful Award I’m honoured and grateful ”