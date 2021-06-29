CELEBRITIES
Iyabo Ojo threatens to disown her only son, Festus after what he did to her
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has threatened to officially disown her only son, Festus after what he did to her.
This comes after Festus made an ugly video of Iyabo Ojo without her consent.
In the video the mother of two was sleeping and Festus was seen shooting a Tiktok video that made the actress look weird and funny.
Sharing the video on her official Instagram page, the 43-year-old wrote;
“I’m officially disowning @festo_baba nobody should beg me #myson #motherandsongoals #tiktok #tiktoknigeria #foryou # #tiktokqueen #tiktokmusic”
“Now I’m definitely disowning this @festo_baba we only fake it to make it bro #tiktoknigeria #foryou #foryoupage #tiktokqueen #motherandsongoals”
You are welcome to Nigeria-Abike Dabiri to Cardi B
Reacting to this, Festus took to the comment section of the post to say she can never disown him.
In his words;
“Never”
CELEBRITIES
TAMPAN Blackout: Nkechi Blessing continues attack on Jide Kosoko, says she will frustrate him (VIDEO)
Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing on Tuesday continued her attack on Jide Kosoko and other veterans for threatening to work against her.
The leadership of TAMPAN had on Sunday held a press briefing where they directed movie producers and directors to stop working with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo.
The actresses were accused of engaging in social media fights with their other colleagues over the Baba Ijesha alleged rape incident.
Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, during the press conference, also vowed to frustrate Nkechi Blessing out of the industry.
Blessing had immediately after the conference rained curses on Kosoko and other veterans.
Blessing said the veteran’s daughters will be ashamed if she decides to talk.
She, however, added that “For as many who sits and hits their chest that they will frustrate me, God will disgrace their entire generation publicly.”
On Tuesday, Blessing continued her continued his blitzering attack on Kosoko and other veterans in the industry.
In a video she shared on her social media pages, Nkechi said she would rely to Kosoko’s threat when the time comes.
Continuing, she said Kosoko aren’t see anything.
She promised to frustrate Kosoko and other veteran actors and make them weep the more.
See Video Below:
CELEBRITIES
TAMPAN Blackout: Nobody can silence me, I am from God— Iyabo Ojo
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the decision of the leadership of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) to bar movie producers and directors from working with her.
The association took the decision due to Iyabo’s refusal to stop social media fights with some of her colleagues over Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape saga.
The 43-year-old said on her Instagram page on Monday that she cannot be silenced.
“I can never be silenced, know that & know God. Period,” the actress captioned the picture that had a written text.
Fellow actress Nkechi Blessing, who was also suspended by TAMPAN, took to the comment section of Iyabo’s post to air her opinion.
“Nobody can even collect my voice,” the actress wrote.
Both actresses have over time taken to social media to openly condemn the conduct of Baba Ijesha who is accused of defiling the foster teenage daughter of comedienne Princess. They have clashed with some members of the association who kicked against them openly condemning Baba Ijesha.
CELEBRITIES
Cardi B pregnant with second child
Cardi B is pregnant with her second child with Offset.
The rapper revealed the news while performing with Offset and his group Migos on Sunday evening at the BET Awards.
Appearing on the stage in a black bodysuit, a sheer panel in the abdomen exposed Cardi’s baby bump.
She later broke the news on Twitter to her 18 million followers, showing her burgeoning abdomen.
“#2! @OffsetYRN”, she wrote.
The couple are already parents to daughter Kulture Kiari, who turns 3 in July.
Offset, 29, has daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.
Latest News
- England qualify for Euro 2020 quarter-finals with joyous victory over Germany
- Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest: Ohanaeze urges caution, warns against protest
- Nnamdi Kanu opens up on why he jumped bail, escaped from Nigeria
- Court remands Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, fixes July 26 for trial
- SCOAN denies appointing TB Joshua’s wife as successor
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
How to give a blow job: 5 tips on how to do it right!
-
NEWS2 days ago
One dead, children, others injured as masquerades attack Muslims
-
CELEBRITIES13 hours ago
TAMPAN Blackout: Nobody can silence me, I am from God— Iyabo Ojo
-
NEWS6 hours ago
SCOAN denies appointing TB Joshua’s wife as successor
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari’s emissaries seek Emir of Bichi’s daughter’s hand in marriage to President’s son
-
NEWS12 hours ago
VIDEO: Mysterious chicken spotted shouting ”God have mercy” in Kwara
-
NEWS14 hours ago
IPOB disowns “Juju doctor” Ugoanyanwu
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Nigeria bans flights from Turkey, Brazil, India, South Africa