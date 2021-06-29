Iyabo Ojo threatens to disown her only son, Festus after what he did to her

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has threatened to officially disown her only son, Festus after what he did to her.

This comes after Festus made an ugly video of Iyabo Ojo without her consent.

In the video the mother of two was sleeping and Festus was seen shooting a Tiktok video that made the actress look weird and funny.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram page, the 43-year-old wrote;

“I’m officially disowning @festo_baba nobody should beg me #myson #motherandsongoals #tiktok #tiktoknigeria #foryou # #tiktokqueen #tiktokmusic”

“Now I’m definitely disowning this @festo_baba we only fake it to make it bro #tiktoknigeria #foryou #foryoupage #tiktokqueen #motherandsongoals”

Reacting to this, Festus took to the comment section of the post to say she can never disown him.

In his words;

“Never”