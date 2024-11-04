Iyabo Ojo shares heartfelt testimony as she recalls her trying moments

Nollywood actress and producer Iyabo Ojo has shared her testimony online as she recalls her dark and trying moments.

Iyabo Ojo shared a lovely video of herself adorned in a white outfit on her verified Instagram page.

In the video, she was captured testifying of how God preserved her, her family and businesses. She thanked her maker for the times He came through for her when things were tough.

The mother of two was also thankful for the sound health, which guarantees her wealth. Keeping her fans and other well wishers in her thoughts, Iyabo thanked God for keeping them safe.

Sharing the video online, Iyabo Ojo wrote, “I see the light…..

Thank you, Lord”

Kemi Filani recalls that Iyabo Ojo opened up about her title of being a Queen Mother following her daughter’s pre-wedding post.

She shared beautiful photos of herself and her daughter rocking matching white outfits in preparation for her daughter’s wedding.

Sharing the the photos on their social media pages, Iyabo Ojo explained that the nickname Queen Mother was derived from her daughter being a queen and she being the mother.

Calling themselves the ultimate duo, the mother of two gushed on her daughter.