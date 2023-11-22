Iyabo Ojo reintroduces herself as she counts down to her 46th birthday

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has started counting down to her birthday on December 21st, 2023.

The mother of two, took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of her in a red outfit, as she excitedly looked forward to her big 46.

She reintroduced herself as Iyabo Ojo, while gushing over her beauty, calling herself a sexy and pretty lady.

“My name is Alice Iyabo Ojo. A month from today, this sexy lady will be 46. In advance to Queen Mother”.

Taking to her comment section, her fans and colleagues lavished her with praise as they sent her pre-birthday message.

Mercy Aigbe wrote, “Gorgeous

Kiitan Bukola wrote, “Sexy IY

Lylaws wrote, “In addy mama

Kemi Afolabi wrote, “In advance baby

Comedienne Princess wrote, “Happy birthday in advance darling

One Anjys World prd wrote, “In advance mami owon. This sweet name comes dey hard person to just call. She feels the heat

One Obinna Nwaka wrote, “Lady in red

One Deejay Virgin wrote, “Happy birthday in advance ma’am

One Drvkk Skincare Spa wrote, “Happy birthday in advance queen mother

One Tochi Lifestyle wrote, “You’re one of a kind”.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo went public with her man, Paul Okoye on her 45th birthday on December 21st, 2022.

The actress confirmed the reports that she is dating the businessman, as she went Instagram official with him, sharing a video collage of their times.

Speaking out on their relationship in an interview, Paul Okoye cried out over how the mother of two had invaded his space and snatched him from his several side chics.

Iyabo Ojo also joined in stating that they are off the market. The couple revealed that their relationship is for enjoyment and not for having kids since they both have 2 kids from previous relationships.

A few days back, Iyabo had taken to social media to gush over her ageless beauty, revealing her 45-year-old self looks much like someone in her thirties.

The proud mum of two declared it is not easy to maintain her beauty even after giving birth to two children while promising to keep looking flawless as there is no word called ‘old’ in her dictionary.

In another post, she had bragged about defiling age, while sharing lovely new photos of herself.

Reacting, some of her colleagues and fans stormed the comment section to gush over her and agreed to her thoughts of aging backward.