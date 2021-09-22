Iyabo Ojo in the mud after Toyin Abraham debunked beef with Funke Akindele

Some Nigerians have mocked Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo for being in the mud after Toyin Abraham debunked being in competition with her senior colleague Funke Akindele or having beef with her.

Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele had tongues wagging earlier this month when they both chose the same date, September 10, 2021, to release their movies, ‘Ghost and the tout too’ in the cinemas and ‘Omo Ghetto the saga’ on Netflix.

Actress Iyabo Ojo further fueled the rivalry by calling out Funke Akindele days after the movies were released for paying a popular movie citric to ruin Toyin Abraham’s movie.

However, Toyin Abraham, in a recent interview, debunked having any issue with Funke Akindele stating that the mother of two is among the people she respects in the Nollywood industry.

According to Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele is her senior colleague, and she respects her so much, but many people always mistake family, friends and colleagues as she cannot be friends with everyone,

The statement generated reactions from netizens who mocked and slammed Iyabo Ojo for picking a fight with Funke Akindele on behalf of Toyin Abraham.

primp_it_up wrote: Iyabo in the mud, picking a fight that doesn’t concern you, that’s if they are even fightinh

iamfemi_g wrote: @primp_it_up I tell you, I just feel she should address her own personal beef with her and not drag Toyin into this hanahn

Relocating to Canada doesn’t guarantee success – Nathaniel Bassey

precious_omolara1 wrote: You should tell iyabo ojo, na she dey cause unnecessary fights everywhere

mhiz_kharo wrote: u dunno wat iyabo ooo is talking about is it safe to say iyabo ojo in d mud

_kayode wrote: Where we go put iyabo Ojo now