Iyabo Ojo celebrates stepson, Paolo Okoye on his birthday

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo celebrates her stepson, Paolo Ikechukwu Okoye on his birthday today, 4th February.

Celebrating her lover’s son, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to share a reel of Paolo and showered prayers on him. She prayed for him to have more wins and achieve greater things in life.

She wrote: “Happy birthday my darling @paolookoye wishing you more wins & greater achievement … Love you son,❤️ enjoy your day. 😍🥰

Iyabo Ojo showers prayers on her stepdaughter on her birthday

A few weeks back, Iyabo Ojo celebrated her stepdaughter, Vanessa Onyinye on her 26th birthday on 25th January 2023.

Iyabo, who is the lover of Vanessa’s father, Paulo Okoye had been anxiously counting down to her birthday, took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of the celebrant.

Praying for her, Iyabo declared that this year would be a year of greater achievements and happiness. The actress told her stepdaughter to keep winning and continue shining on her.

“Happy 26th birthday my darling daughter @vanzyvanz this year is your year of greater achievements and happiness. Keep winning and shine on nothing do you… I love you plenty”.

Vanessa Onyinye celebrate Iyabo Ojo on her birthday

Vanessa Onyinye celebrated her stepmother, Iyabo Ojo on her birthday.

Iyabo Ojo clocked 45 on 21st December 2022 and the internet went agog as she officially showed off her Igbo lover, Paulo Okoye.

Sharing in the joy, Vanessa Onyinye, the 26-year-old daughter of Paul took to her Instagram page to celebrate her stepmother. She showered her with praise and prayers as she affirmed her love for her. in the spirit of gratitude, she appreciated the boss lady for healing her.

She wrote: ”I don’t even know what to say, Aunty @iyaboojofespris You are Smart, Beautiful, strong and Determined! The list could go on and on! I love you soo much… you have help me in so many ways and I really appreciate you Today we shut down Lagos !!!! ?? May God continue to bless you Stepmother”.