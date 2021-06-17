Iwo-road Mayhem: Olopoeyan blames Makinde

A popular leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State, Alhaji AbdulRasheed Adebisi Olopoeyan, has blamed Governor Seyi Makinde for the mayhem that happened in Ibadn on Wednesday.

Recall that some shop owners were attacked by members of the Park Management System, PMS, headed by Auxilliary.

A son of the owner of the shopping complex, Ramon, was killed in the process. His body was later taken and dumped at the office of the governor before it was conveyed to the mortuary by government officials.

Many shop owners and eyewitnesses’ accounts had fingered the PMS leader in the mayhem.

Despite video evidence of Auxilliary’s presence at the scene of the mayhem, he pointed accusing finger at Olopoeyan on Fresh 105.9 FM situation room anchored by Mayor Isaac Brown and Dr. Adebayo Faleke, Auxilliary, saying that it wasn’t the PMS who carried out the unfortunate attack.

But Olopoeyan, who was reacting to Auxilliary’s allegation via a live telephone conversation, said he once warned Governor Seyi Makinde against appointing the dreaded former factional chairman of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Below is the excerpt from the interview.

What do you know about what happened in Iwo Road yesterday?

I can’t say anything about what happened because I am just returning from Lagos. I went to Lagos to treat my eye. My appointment was the day before yesterday so I went to Lagos. I just returned from Lagos now.

They said the boys at Iwo road are your boys?

How can they be my boys? Someone just called me that they said I am the one. That is what they are finding. It is Seyi Makinde’s people; they want to rope me.

Am I also the one that went to Eruwa to kill someone? Am I also the one that killed someone with a car on the way to Ogbomoso?

We told Governor Seyi Makinde when he appointed this man (Auxiliary) but he didn’t listen. Am I selling phones?

I have no boys working there. They ought to have arrested him. He was at Iwo Road yesterday. We all saw it on Facebook. Someone just disorganised everywhere like that. God will punish them. I know nothing about it. And I don’t have boys anywhere.