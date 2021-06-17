NEWS
Iwo-road Mayhem: Olopoeyan blames Makinde
A popular leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State, Alhaji AbdulRasheed Adebisi Olopoeyan, has blamed Governor Seyi Makinde for the mayhem that happened in Ibadn on Wednesday.
Recall that some shop owners were attacked by members of the Park Management System, PMS, headed by Auxilliary.
A son of the owner of the shopping complex, Ramon, was killed in the process. His body was later taken and dumped at the office of the governor before it was conveyed to the mortuary by government officials.
Many shop owners and eyewitnesses’ accounts had fingered the PMS leader in the mayhem.
Despite video evidence of Auxilliary’s presence at the scene of the mayhem, he pointed accusing finger at Olopoeyan on Fresh 105.9 FM situation room anchored by Mayor Isaac Brown and Dr. Adebayo Faleke, Auxilliary, saying that it wasn’t the PMS who carried out the unfortunate attack.
But Olopoeyan, who was reacting to Auxilliary’s allegation via a live telephone conversation, said he once warned Governor Seyi Makinde against appointing the dreaded former factional chairman of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
Below is the excerpt from the interview.
What do you know about what happened in Iwo Road yesterday?
I can’t say anything about what happened because I am just returning from Lagos. I went to Lagos to treat my eye. My appointment was the day before yesterday so I went to Lagos. I just returned from Lagos now.
They said the boys at Iwo road are your boys?
How can they be my boys? Someone just called me that they said I am the one. That is what they are finding. It is Seyi Makinde’s people; they want to rope me.
Am I also the one that went to Eruwa to kill someone? Am I also the one that killed someone with a car on the way to Ogbomoso?
We told Governor Seyi Makinde when he appointed this man (Auxiliary) but he didn’t listen. Am I selling phones?
I have no boys working there. They ought to have arrested him. He was at Iwo Road yesterday. We all saw it on Facebook. Someone just disorganised everywhere like that. God will punish them. I know nothing about it. And I don’t have boys anywhere.
Gunmen invade Federal Government College in Kebbi, abduct students
Bandits have abducted some students at Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.
Details of the incident are still sketchy, but there are reports that a security operative was shot dead during the operation, though the killing of the security operative could not be confirmed.
There have been a series of attacks on schools and abduction of pupils and students in Northern Nigeria.
Last Thursday, a student was killed and at least 10 people were kidnapped when gunmen raided the main campus of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic in Zaria, Kaduna state.
The gunmen abducted two lecturers and eight students, according to Samuel Aruwan, the state’s commissioner of internal security.
Aruwan confirmed that two students were shot; one died while the other was being treated in hospital.
Woman arrested during #EndSARS protest gives birth in prison after 8 months
A woman arrested by the police last October during the #EndSARS protest, Kemisola Ogunniyi, has given birth to a baby while at Surulere Prison in Ondo.
Ogunniyi was arrested in Akure and has been imprisoned since October 24, 2020, while going to a pharmacy to buy drugs for her mother.
But she was arrested by the police who said she was one of the participants of the #EndSARS protest in the state.
The police claimed she was one of the #EndSARS protesters who burnt the office of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state last year, about eight months ago.
Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, revealed this on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
Sowore, therefore, called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the state to look into the issue, adding that the mother of the newborn was innocent and never committed any offence.
Makinde visits Iwo Road, promises to review Park Management System
Following the mayhem at Iwo Road area of Ibadan, the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has visited the scene of incident on Thursday promising to sanitise the area behind Iwo Road where cultists congregate.
Makinde also promised to review the Park Management System under the leadership of Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila populary known as Auxiliary.
He made this known in tweet on his verified twitter account.
It read: “I visited the scene of the Iwo Road incident this morning. The loss of lives during the mayhem that occurred is unfortunate and should never have happened.
“I give you my word that we will ensure that everyone involved in the dastardly act is brought to book.
“I have ordered investigations. In the meantime, we will sanitise the area behind Iwo Road where cultists congregate and review the Park Management System.
“We have also informed the phone sellers to choose representatives who will discuss how we can assist them.”
Pandemonium broke out at Iwo road following an alleged attack on phone sellers by suspected members of the Oyo state Park Management System.
Reports say two people were confirmed dead while several others were injured.
There have been wide condemnations from all sectors on the attack on the handling of security issue by the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government.
