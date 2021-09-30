I’ve watched fight against Usyk, learnt my lesson – Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua says he has watched his fight with Oleksandr Usyk and learnt his lessons.

Joshua, who will fight Usyk in a rematch in the coming days, also said he had identified his mistakes.

The 31-year-old lost his IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles last Saturday to the Ukrainian at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Joshua said he had also analysed his preparations and advised his fans not to worry about him.