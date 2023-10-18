I’ve repaid Tinubu his £500 – Dele Momodu tells APC

A former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu has said he paid back in thousand folds, the £500 given to him by Bola Tinubu during his exile days.

Momodu was reacting to the various versions of his interview, where he had allegedly vowed to always support Tinubu.

“The APC goons will never get tired of circulating their own version of the interview I granted @chudeity a few years ago,” he said on X on Tuesday.

“They are so obsessed with the part I said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave me 500 pounds in London during our exile years, as if that means I must become a perpetual slave because of that well appreciated support.

“Truth is, I repaid that favour a thousand fold, in ways I’m not willing to divulge, but the commonest being free and regular publicity on Ovation platforms running into thousands of dollars. It is called ‘adding value…’

“Nowhere did I say I will give unconditional support to Tinubu,” he said while sharing the full video of the interview.