Wednesday, October 18, 2023
HomeNEWSI've repaid Tinubu his £500 - Dele Momodu tells APC
NEWS

I’ve repaid Tinubu his £500 – Dele Momodu tells APC

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
I've repaid Tinubu his £500 - Dele Momodu

A former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu has said he paid back in thousand folds, the £500 given to him by Bola Tinubu during his exile days.

Momodu was reacting to the various versions of his interview, where he had allegedly vowed to always support Tinubu.

“The APC goons will never get tired of circulating their own version of the interview I granted @chudeity a few years ago,” he said on X on Tuesday.

“They are so obsessed with the part I said Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu gave me 500 pounds in London during our exile years, as if that means I must become a perpetual slave because of that well appreciated support.

“Truth is, I repaid that favour a thousand fold, in ways I’m not willing to divulge, but the commonest being free and regular publicity on Ovation platforms running into thousands of dollars. It is called ‘adding value…’

“Nowhere did I say I will give unconditional support to Tinubu,” he said while sharing the full video of the interview.

 

Previous article
Tottenham defender Cristian Romero suffers injury during Argentina win
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network