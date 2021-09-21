I’ve not selected any successor- Ganduje

Against campaigns of calumny makings the rounds that the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has in connivance with some stakeholders in the state, secretly selected his successor, the governor has denied the allegation.

The governor, who spoke in an interview with Daily Trust on Monday stressed that he would not impose or anoint any candidate as his successor.

He described the 2023 elections issues as unnecessary distractions and appealed to the people to put aside such distractions.

“It is not only far but very far and what you read in the newspapers is not true. It was mischief and the people of Kano know that we have not anointed anybody as a gubernatorial candidate or state senatorial candidate or any elective position. We are more concerned about the governance up to the time INEC will come up with the timetable for elections.

“So, I assure you we are all intact. All those who would like to contest for the election as far as we are concerned are all good politicians of the party, all eligible to contest for election. When the time comes, it is our responsibility to see that we discuss among ourselves, even negotiation to go into the contest, according to the rule and regulations of our party and the constitution of Nigeria.”