POLITICS
I’ve not selected any successor- Ganduje
Against campaigns of calumny makings the rounds that the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has in connivance with some stakeholders in the state, secretly selected his successor, the governor has denied the allegation.
The governor, who spoke in an interview with Daily Trust on Monday stressed that he would not impose or anoint any candidate as his successor.
He described the 2023 elections issues as unnecessary distractions and appealed to the people to put aside such distractions.
“It is not only far but very far and what you read in the newspapers is not true. It was mischief and the people of Kano know that we have not anointed anybody as a gubernatorial candidate or state senatorial candidate or any elective position. We are more concerned about the governance up to the time INEC will come up with the timetable for elections.
“So, I assure you we are all intact. All those who would like to contest for the election as far as we are concerned are all good politicians of the party, all eligible to contest for election. When the time comes, it is our responsibility to see that we discuss among ourselves, even negotiation to go into the contest, according to the rule and regulations of our party and the constitution of Nigeria.”
APC reveals 12 things FFK must do before being accepted into ruling party
Salihu Moh Lukman, the Director-General (DG) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has disclosed that the defection of Femi Fani-Kayode into the party is incomplete until he meets some conditions.
The PGF DG, in a statement he issued in Abuja, equally revealed that party members are genuinely and understandably angry with the red-carpet reception President Muhammadu Buhari gave to him last week Thursday.
Conditions Fani-Kayode must meet
To avoid rancour and infighting that might ensue from envisaged power-play, Lukman listed some conditions the new decampee must satisfy to ensure his full reception by, and continued stay in the party.
- Accountability to party leaders, organs, and Nigerians
- Decorum and comportment (he must never act uncontrollably at any time)
- Strict adherence to the provisions of the party constitution and its manifesto
- Possession of copies of the APC constitution and manifesto
- Cooperation with party members especially in relation to addressing national issues
- Commitment to a united Nigeria
- Demonstration of respect for all Nigerians irrespective of differences
- Demonstration of tolerance and respect for opinions of leaders and members of the party
- Respect in expressing disagreement
- Avoidance of promotion of divisive campaigns
- Possession of a photo gallery with images of him uniting with Chief Bisi Akande, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and other party leaders in his home state, Osun
- Registration with the APC from his ward. Read more:
Gov. Dapo Abiodun visits Tinubu in London
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has paid a visit to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London.
Aboidun’s visit came few days after the burial of his father, Pa Emmanuel Abiodun.
Abiodun delayed his visit to the Tinubu because he had to received visitors who came to commiserate with him over the death of his father.
Bola Tinubu has spent almost 80 days in the United Kingdom.
Within this period, he has been visited by President Muhammadu Buhari, Muiz Banire, and the former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima.
Several other politicians including the ex-Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sawnwo-Olu have all paid visits to Tinubu in London.
The reason for the visits was not made public but most of the visitors have noted that the APC leader is hale and hearty after multiple reports claimed that the ex-governor was ill.
Wike reveals plan if Jonathan joins APC
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has disclosed what he would do if former President, Goodluck Jonathan defects to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
Wike vowed not to support Jonathan if he defects to APC to contest in the 2023 presidential election.
Speaking with BBC Pidgin, the governor, however, pledged to support Jonathan if he runs for the presidency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor explained that he would support Jonathan because they both hail from the same South-South region of the country.
He said: “When you said pick ticket, from which party? Is it APC or PDP?.
“To pick ticket means you’re representing the interest of a party. I’m in PDP and I will not be involved in anti-party activities. If he is APC, I won’t support him because I’m not into that kind of politics.
“It is not about ethnicity for me, but about the party. If he joins APC I can’t support him.”
There are rumours of Jonathan planning to defect to the APC ahead of 2023.
Against this backdrop, the APC said it would welcome the former president if he opts to join the party.
