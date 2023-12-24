Monday, December 25, 2023
HomeNEWSI've done my part in Rivers, I'm doing well in Abuja -...
NEWS

I’ve done my part in Rivers, I’m doing well in Abuja – Wike speaks on face-off with Fubara

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said he is concentrating on his new assignment as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Wike also said he did his best while serving as governor of Rivers State.

The minister made the assertion on Sunday in Port Harcourt during a thanksgiving ceremony held in honour of the state’s immediate past Commissioner for Works George Kelly Alabo.

Recall that the minister and his successor, Governor Sim Fubara, are engaged in a face-off, leading to political crisis in Rivers State.

Wike, while speaking on the lingering face-off with Fubara, blamed the governor for not playing politics “according to the rule”.

Refuting insinuations that the rift followed his demand for a large chunk of monetary allocations coming to the state, Wike said “there’s nothing I’m looking for in this state now”.

He urged Rivers people to prioritize the state and avoid propaganda and blackmail.

He said, “We must allow our people the simple things. I’ve done my own part and I’m happy and I’m doing well in Abuja too.

“So, all of us should love this state but leave this propaganda, leave blackmail. I have my own budget as FCT minister.

“It’s like a governor of a state. I have my own commissioners. By January, I present my budget before the National Assembly. I will preside over the expenditure. All I’m saying is if you’re a politician, play according to the rules.”

 

Previous article
Wilder and AJ in agreement on future fight after £80m deal ruined
Next article
Erika Alexander pays homage to ‘The Golden Girls’
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network