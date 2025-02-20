



Johnny Fisher has explained that Daniel Dubois is the ‘hardest puncher’ that he’s faced in boxing. The 25-year-old ‘Romford Bull’ has had a highly decorated career in the squared circle to date, recently winning the WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title courtesy of a split-decision win over Dave Allen in December. And while he only made his professional debut back in 2021, the youngster has had the pleasure of sharing the ring with a number of the country’s best heavyweights in sparring sessions while preparing for fights – including Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, and Filip Hrgovic. However, he believes that Dubois is the hardest hitting heavyweight who he has ever came up against. Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of ‘DDD’s’ IBF title fight with Anthony Joshua last year Fisher said: “I’ve sparred Dubois, I’ve sparred Fabio Wardley, Tyson Fury, Derek Chisora, Carlos Takam, Filip Hrgovic and many more but Dubois is the biggest puncher I’ve ever faced by far.

“He can seriously, seriously whack. He’s got more than a puncher’s chance. He’s got a good jab himself and the way he fought Filip Hrgovic, came through the first couple of rounds getting punched and getting hit quite regularly showed he’s got a good chin and he can come forward so it’s not a walkover by any means for Anthony Joshua. “If he rattles Joshua early he can send a few warning signals and he can get it done.” And ‘get it done’ is exactly what Dubois did when he faced AJ at Wembley in September, stopping the British boxing titan in the fifth round as Joshua walked onto a hard right hand which sent him spiralling towards the canvas. While Dubois has been incredibly vocal of his desire to face Oleksandr Usyk for undisputed heavyweight greatness in the near future, he will first have to turn his attention to Joseph Parker on Saturday night. The event will mark Dubois’ first defence of his IBF title, and victory will be essential should he hope to continue collecting belts at 200+lbs.

With a record of 22-2, Dubois is currently on a three-fight winning streak – collecting victories over household names like Joshua, Hrgovic and Jarrell Miller. With 21 career knockouts over the course of his eight-year professional career, ‘DDD’ will hope for more of the same when he faces Parker in Saudi Arabia. However, the New Zealander will be no easy feat to face in the squared-circle. With his own repective record of 35-3, Parker is currently riding a five-fight unbeaten streak – with recent wins over the likes of Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, and Jack Massey to name a few. A former WBO belt holder, Parker will hope to become a two-time world heavyweight champion when he enters the fray and goes to war against Dubois on Saturday night.





