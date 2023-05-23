IVD sweetly celebrates Blessing CEO as she turns 34

Celebrity auto-dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna otherwise known as IVD has penned a sweet note to Blessing CEO as she turns 34 today.

Sharing a photo of the celebrant laughing, IVD stated that he can’t thank Blessing CEO enough for being strong after all the lies upon them because she spoke the truth.

Praying for God to bless her new age, he described Blessing CEO as his G for Life.

“Happy day BCEO God bless you abundantly and bless the works of your hands and I can’t thank you enough for being strong, after all lies upon I and you just because you came out to speak for the truth. God bless your new age and more keys for houses and cars. You be my G for Life”.

Blessing CEO flaunts her brand new car gift from alleged lover, IVD car company

In celebration of her birthday, Blessing CEO had shown off her new car from her alleged lover, IVD’s car company.

Though it isn’t clear if the car is from the disgraced businessman, however, one thing is sure is that the car is from his auto company.

Taking to Instagram, Blessing shared photos and videos of her new whip.

The relationship expert who is 34, stated that everything she has been afraid of has happened to her.

“Happy 34th birthday Gemini

34th floor

Gemini

Everything wey I been dey fear don do meee”.

Early this year that Blessing CEO had sparked dating rumors with IVD.

On his birthday weeks back, Blessing CEO had allegedly given him a special birthday treat.

The auto-dealer took to his Instagram story to show off the numerous gifts he received from his lover, who many believe is from Blessing CEO.