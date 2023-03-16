Ivan Toney Gets England Call-Up For Euro 2024 Qualifiers Despite Betting Charges

Brentford striker Ivan Toney on Thursday was handed a recall to the England squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine despite facing a series of betting charges by the English Football Association. Toney, who is yet to make his international debut after being unused by Gareth Southgate following his previous call-up in September, has been charged with 262 breaches of the FA’s rules which forbid players from betting on any match, even when they are not involved.

The 27-year-old is expected to face a lengthy ban if found guilty by an FA hearing.

However, only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane have scored more than Toney’s 16 Premier League goals this season which have put Brentford in contention to qualify for Europe.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold are the big omissions from Southgate’s World Cup squad.

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City all retain their places despite limited time on the field at club level.

The Three Lions begin their quest to qualify for next year’s Euro in Germany with a tough trip away to defending champions Italy in Naples on March 23.

England then host Ukraine at Wembley three days later.

