The Federal Government has described as treasonable claims that prison warders were collaborating with terrorists.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said such an allegation was despicable.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, had alleged that some prison officials were helping Boko Haram members plan their terrorist operations.

Musa also alleged that these warders were helping terrorists move their money around.

The minister, while appearing on Channels TV’s Politics Today, said: “It is treasonable as far as I am concerned. You cannot be an officer of government and you swore an oath to protect the integrity of this country and compromise it by conniving with terrorists. That will be despicable and unacceptable.

“It is out of this world. It is not something I can even imagine in my head that an officer of the law will go as low as conniving with terrorists to attack the nation. That is a treasonable offence.

“That can never, under any guise or condition, be swept under the carpet. It is a serious allegation. Be rest assured that, in the interest of Nigerians, for somebody to undermine the security of this country, it is a treasonable thing.”