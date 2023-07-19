‘It’s provocative’, NLC rejects new fuel price

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the new regime of pump price of fuel announced, describing it as provocative and designed to worsen the poverty level and hardship Nigeria are passing through.

NLC in a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, said; “We woke up this morning (Tuesday) to the news that NNPCL has increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the hitherto draconian N500/liter to N617/litre.

“This is despite the suffering and hardship that Nigerians have had to go through as a result of the original hike on May 29, as part of President Tinubu’s inaugural gift to Nigerians.

“An 18 percent increase in the price of fuel at this time of great difficulties for our people is sadistic and totally unacceptable.

“The NLC considers this most insensitive and horrendous and smirks of a triumphalism by this government against the masses of this country.

“It looks like a feeling by those in government that the people have become a conquered people that they can treat anyhow they like without repercussions and this demonstrates why it has taken pleasure in inflicting more and more pains and sorrow on the people.

“We strongly condemn this latest unilateral increase and warn the government to desist from trying the patience of Nigerians.

“What the government has done is capable of pushing Nigerian people to the edge of the precipice and can trigger a raging fire that may overwhelm whatsoever mechanisms the government thinks it has put in place as safeguards.”