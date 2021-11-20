“It’s hard on the family” Joke Silva breaks silence on Olu Jacobs’ health condition

Actress Joke Silva has now opened up on the health condition of her husband, actor Olu Jacobs, who is now frail looking and has been off the movie scene for a few years now.

This is coming after actor Jide Kosoko recently showered praises on Joke Silva for standing, staying with and taking full care of her husband and actor Olu Jacobs despite how sick he has been for sometime now.

Commending her on Instagram, Jide Kosoko wrote “My main appreciation goes to you Ajoke Ku itoju, olorun a san eesan ire….May Almighty God continue to be with Uncle Olu. He will not suffer in Jesus mighty name. Amen”

Now opening up on Olu Jacobs’ health issue, Joke Silva in an interview with Chude Jideonwo disclosed that Olu is battling dementia.

“He is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with lewy body, it is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson type of disease, it affects the brain and affects the person,…first time i’m saying this publicly….that is what we have been dealing…but the thing is, it is hard on him because he doesn’t understand what is going on and it is hard on us family members as well…we have gone through it over the past couple of years but we thank God….”

Speaking further on how much she misses the old him, Joke Silva said “We have gone through some times and situations recently that I wish i had the old you here so i don’t battle these times on my own but we are grateful for the moment of clarity ….I miss the times we work together!”