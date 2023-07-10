Monday, July 10, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIES"It's been back and forth for the past three months and I...
CELEBRITIES

“It’s been back and forth for the past three months and I am tired and exhausted” Kemi Afolabi cries out for help (Video)

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has cried out for help to Nigerians as he battles things out with her bank.

The movie star, who recently returned from Mecca, revealed that she mistakenly transferred the sum of N510,000 in April, to a customer’s account and they both use the same bank.

It’s been back and forth with her bank for the past three months, which has left her drained.

Asking for help, she begged her fans to come to her rescue as she is tired and exhausted.

“I mistakenly transferred sum of five hundred and ten thousand naira to a customer’s account! We both use same bank. Since April 1st, 2023.

Eyin fans mi e ma gba mi Keh.

My tired is exhausted honestly!”.

In another post, Kemi Afolabi who has been left impatient and exhausted, called on her bank to do the needful.

“Help tag @gtbank it’s been over 3 months!
They held on to my five hundred and ten thousand naira.

I have been patient, I am exhausted.

@gtbank kindly do the needful”.

Kemi Afolabi and GT bank

 

Previous article
Men can have dry orgasms – and it’s more common than you think
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network