Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi has cried out for help to Nigerians as he battles things out with her bank.

The movie star, who recently returned from Mecca, revealed that she mistakenly transferred the sum of N510,000 in April, to a customer’s account and they both use the same bank.

It’s been back and forth with her bank for the past three months, which has left her drained.

Asking for help, she begged her fans to come to her rescue as she is tired and exhausted.

“I mistakenly transferred sum of five hundred and ten thousand naira to a customer’s account! We both use same bank. Since April 1st, 2023.

Eyin fans mi e ma gba mi Keh.

My tired is exhausted honestly!”.

In another post, Kemi Afolabi who has been left impatient and exhausted, called on her bank to do the needful.

“Help tag @gtbank it’s been over 3 months!

They held on to my five hundred and ten thousand naira.

I have been patient, I am exhausted.

@gtbank kindly do the needful”.